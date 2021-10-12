Geneseo Middle School golfers

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Middle School Golf Team began practicing in early August at Geneseo Country Club with Coach Darin Pardoe. The seventh and eighth grade golfers participated in one meet, at Kewanee, competing with Kewanee Visitation and St. Thomas of Peoria.

Pardoe said, “We are fortunate to have Geneseo Country Club host our players. Kids at this age aren’t able to complete 9 holes in a reasonable amount of time so when we compete we normally just play for two hours. Scores aren’t as important as just getting the kids an experience of playing with kids from other schools.”

The golfers transitioned to Sectional competition which allows for only six golfers to compete…Pardoe explained,”We had six girls on the team, so they all went. The boys had to be pared down to the top six from the 10 that were out for golf.”

“None of our golfers qualified for State, but all golfers played well at Sectionals,” he sad.

The Sectional competition for the girls was held at Madison Golf Course in Peoria with scores for the girls: Claire DeGrave, 123; Anna Bross, 132; Meya Pollock, 141; Anna Davis, 142; Maria Hartsock, 157; and Natalie Aukee, 163.

The boys Sectional was held at Arrowhead Country Club in Edelstein, IL, with scores for the boys: Drew Kelly, 98; Ashton Veloz, 98; Adam Johnson, 104; Hayden Schaaf, 104; Brock Marshall, 112; James Matthews, 120.