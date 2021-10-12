Orion Charger golfers receive All-Conference nods.

Mindy Carls

Three Rivers All-Conference golf teams were based exclusively on scores from the conference tournament this year.

The Spring Creek course near Spring Valley hosted the girls and the Byron Hills course near Port Byron hosted the boys.

In the girls division, Kewanee junior Mya Mirocha, headed the first team as the conference champion. She shot 83.

Others on the first team were:

Orion — Junior Sofia Fernandez, 93.

Peru St. Bede — Senior Aleanna Mendoza, 90; junior Gianna Grivetti, 98, junior Brianna Briggs, 99.

Rockridge — Junior Lillian Dehner, 95; senior Emma Slattery, 97; junior Amelia Rursch, 99.

Sherrard — Freshman Ellie Danielson, 99.

Sterling Newman — Senior Ashley Wierman, 95; sophomore Ellie Rude, 99.

Girls on the second team were:

Orion — Senior Kaitlyn Wilburn, 115; sophomore Emily Olson, 100.

Erie-Prophetstown — Sophomore Malory Eggers, 108.

Kewanee — Sophomore Hope Peed, 104; sophomore Eleanor 108.

Rockridge — Junior Victoria Batey, 111; sophomore Neva Graves 109.

Sherrard — Senior Miranda Saylor, 110; sophomore Hannah Graves, 101.

Girls team standings were Rockridge, 392; St. Bede, 411; Kewanee, 412; Orion, 432, and Sherrard 471.

Boys All-Conference

Riverdale senior James Moorhousen, the conference champion with 72, headed the first team, which included:

Hall — Freshman Landen Plym, 80.

Newman — Junior Kyle Wolfe, 78.

Riverdale — Seniors Ashton Sutton, 75; Ben Nelson, 77, and Sam Willems, 81.

Rockridge — Senior Drew Hall, 73, and

St. Bede — Juniors Jake Delaney, 81, and Brendan Pillion, 80.

Sherrard — Senior Brennan Welch, 79.

Boys team standings were Riverdale, 64; Sherrard, 61; Spring Valley Hall, 50; Rockridge, 46; Newman and St. Bede, 45; Mendota, 35; Princeton, 34; Bureau Valley and Monmouth-Roseville, 26; Morrison, 17; Orion, 13; Erie-Prophetstown, 8; Kewanee, 5.