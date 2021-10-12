Orion Cross Country at Amboy invitational

Mindy Carls

The Amboy Columbus Day Invitational brings the top teams and individuals together on a day off from school for one of the state’s most competitive cross country meets.

This year’s Columbus Day was Monday, Oct. 11, and it was a stormy day for races, but organizers got them in. The final total included 166 varsity boys and 181 varsity girls.

In the varsity girls race, Orion’s Olivia Thomsen earned a medal with a time of 19:31.5 for 14th place. She was the top Three Rivers Conference or Henry County runner. Natalee Martin of Kewanee finished 49th in 21:16.0.

Anika Duhs of Orion completed the 3-mile course in 22:46.5 for 86th, and Maggie Nedved crossed the finish line in 29:15.2 for 169th.

Orion did not have enough girls for a team total. Winnebago came in first with 50 points. Rock Falls was sixth with 196; Sherrard, 19th, 285; Mercer County, 12th, 295; Erie-Prophetstown, 15th, 395; Sterling Newman, 21st, 540, and Rockridge, 22nd, 541.

In the boys race, Kade Scharpman was 67th in 18:29.7; Eric Thorndyke, 118th, 20:42.6; Gus Nedved, 128th, 21:09.6; Nick Shillington, 124th, 21:39.3, and Lance Moore, 162nd, 25:59.4.

Amboy won with 93; Rock Falls, sixth, 188; Newman, seventh, 212; Mercer County, 12th, 320; Mendota, 15th, 358; Kewanee, 17th, 405; Orion, 19th, 505; and Rockridge, 21st, 566.

Orion harriers also ran in the Panther Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Lake Erie Country Club.

Thomsen won the women’s race in 19:07:43, ahead of Martin who finished in 20:16.55 for second.

Anika Duhs was 31st in 24:31.43 and Maggie Nedved 53rd in 27:36.02.

Orion did not have enough girls for a team score. Erie-Prophetstown finished first with 35 points; Stockton, second, 59; Princeton, third, 73; Rockridge, fourth, 87, and Bureau Valley, fifth, 95.

Among the boys, Scharpman was 30th with a time of 18:39.06; Thorndyke, 52nd, 19:44.78; Gus Nedved, 62nd, 20:40.00; Shillington, 63rd, 20:42.28; Alec Noyd, 82nd, 22:04.43; Cash Duhs, 93rd, 23:31.00, and Moore, 98th, 24:07.14.

Riverdale topped the team standings with 25 points, ahead of Amboy, 49; Newman, third, 79; Erie-Prophetstown, fourth, 108; Monmouth-Roseville, fifth, 158; Bureau Valley, sixth, 160; Kewanee, seventh, 208; Orion, eighth, 214; Princeton, ninth, 220, and Rockridge, 10th, 261.