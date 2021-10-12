Orion tames Morrison football team

Mindy Carls

The Orion Chargers have a new slogan for the 2021 football team.

To be playoff eligible, they need a 5-4 record or better. The boys were 2-4 going into the Tackle Cancer Night game with Morrison on Friday, Oct. 8, at Charger Field.

Basically, they needed to win the last three games of the regular season — Morrison, then Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. in Sherrard, then Rockridge on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. in Orion.

At the end of the Morrison game, a 30-0 win for Orion, coach Chip Filler whipped out the new slogan: You don’t get to five if you don’t win four.

The Chargers are resilient and fighting for wins, Filler said. For example, take Keegan Blessman. He had to sit out two weeks with a concussion.

But when he got to play on Friday night, he made his presence known. Blessman intercepted a pass, fumbled the ball, scooped it up and set up the Orion offense at the Morrison 30.

Three plays later, Orion had 4th-and-inches at the 20. Morrison was flagged for a personal foul, which moved the ball down to the 9. Maddix Moninski ran for eight yards to the 1. Jared Mohr then passed to Quinn Hoftender for a touchdown.

The kick was good, giving Orion a 23- lead with 2:12 to go.

On the kick return, a fumble put the ball back in the hands of the Orion offense at the Morrison 13. Luke Johnson ran it into the end zone from the 12.

The student section had been chanting Talen Butler’s name, and they got their wish when Butler sent out for the extra-point kick to make the final score 30-0.

Other scoring plays included Jared Mohr’s 40-yard run early in the first quarter;

A couple of games ago, Orion had not converted 4th-and-1 1/2 to score a touchdown, Filler said. That was not a problem in the Morrison game. The linemen were fired up and blew everyone off the ball.

Filler also was pleased to note it was the second shutout of the season.

Next up for the Chargers are the Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in Sherrard.

“They’re much improved,” Filler said. But now that the Chargers are 3-4, the Tigers are in the way of getting to five.

It’s like the coach said: “You don’t get to five if you don’t win four.”