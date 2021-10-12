Orion's Vaughan Bernhardt shoots 80 at state

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Vaughn Bernhardt was two strokes shy of making the cut at the end of the IHSA state golf tournament on Friday, Oct. 8, at Prairie Vista course in Bloomington.

It was perfect weather for the 18-hole Class 1A tourney. Bernhardt teed off in mid-morning, with the temperature in the mid-60’s rising only to the mid-70’s in the afternoon. There was only a slight chance (15 percent) of rain.

Bernhardt got off to a solid start, bogeying the first hole. He played the par-4 second and third holes even to have 13 strokes through the first three holes.

He was one over on each of the fourth, fifth and sixth holes. Bernhardt parred the seventh hole, a par-five, 543-yard hole, and he was plus-4 stepping into the eighth tee box.

The Charger senior was 11-over after the 14th hole. His 67 total included plus-one on the eighth, par on the ninth, plus-one of the 10th, par on the 11th, plus-one on the 13th and par on the 14th.

But that 12th hole, 171 yards, cost him four strokes over par.

Bernhardt recovered, going only two over for the 15th through 18th holes.

He finished the first day of state with a plus-13 total of 85 (41 out, 44 in) for the 6432-yard course in Bloomington. Bernhardt was tied for 80th out of 111th golfers.

Only 88 played Saturday, Oct. 9.