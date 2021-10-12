Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartan Seasons End at Sectionals

Ridgewood Spartan golfers Kyle Nimrick and Gracie Russell teed off at the IHSA Class 1A Sectional meet on Monday, October 4th. Nimrick was in Petersburg at Shambolee Golf Course while Russell was at Midland Golf Course in Kewanee.

Nimrick, a senior, finished with a 97 on the par 72 which landed him tied for 79th. The boys medalist was Blake Arnold from Liberty who turned in a score of 70.

Russell, just a freshman, struggled on the first hole opening her round with a five over nine to put herself behind the leaders. However, she battled back throughout the day to put herself on the eighteenth hole knowing she needed to eagle the par four hole. Russell went for the green on her second shot but instead landed in the woods and finished this year with a seven and an overall score of 87.

Still, the freshman finished just out of reach of the last individual to qualify for the State Tournament. Senior Keely Nguyen took the final individual spot with an 81 on the par 72 course, Allison Pacocha from Eureka was the sectional medalist with a 73. “Overall it was a great learning experience for her as a freshman,” Spartan Coach Mitch Magnafici commented on Russel’s day, “you have to give her a lot of credit for battling back after that tough first hole.''There is little doubt that Russell will take this year’s experience and come back next year with her eye on the State Tournament.

Ridgewood Ends Night in a Tie

The Ridgewood Spartans and United Red Storm Fresh/Soph teams gave the fans a lot of excitement on Monday Night, October 4th. The two teams put up a combined four touchdowns in the first half but then battled to a stalemate in the second half ending the night with a 16-16 tie.

Preston Moriarity scored on the Spartans opening drive, a 55 yard five play scoring drive which ended when Moriarity plunged into the end zone on a one yard run. United would tie the game in the second quarter but on the next possession Ridgewood running back Roy Sanderg scored on a sixty five yard touchdown run to put Ridgewood back up 16-8. The Red Storm tied the game at the end of the half with a twenty one yard pass play.

United took the opening drive of the second half and methodically marched down the field, taking the entire third quarter and three minutes of the fourth quarter, to end up at the Ridgewood goal line. The Spartans dug in and kept the Red Storm out of the end zone including a pivotal fourth down stop giving them the ball at the four yard line.

The Spartans marched down the field with the clock running but saw their drive stalled at the United thirty eight yard line. Both teams had one final opportunity to muster a game winning drive but both fell short as time expired with both teams deadlocked at 16.

Titans Topple Young Spartans

The Ridgewood Spartans Junior High Football Team hosted the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans on Wednesday, October 6th. The Titans put up twenty-two points in the first half on their way to a 46-8 win.

Wes Sandberg scored the lone Ridgewood touchdown in the fourth quarter on a break away run combined with the two point conversion from quarterback Drake Nimrick to Karter Hays made the score 38 to 8. Annawan-Wethersfield would score in the final minutes of the game to get the win.

Spartans Week at the Net

The Ridgewood Spartans took three matches last week with wins over Galva, Knoxville, and Rock Island Alleman. On Monday October 4th the Spartans travelled to Galva. They won the first game 25 to 4 and completed the sweep with a 25 to 22 win. Brooklyn Johnson paced the Spartans with six assists while Paige Leander led the team with five kills. Leander also led the team in blocks while Mya Brown added seven digs in the Ridgewood win.

The Spartans hosted the Knoxville Blue Bullets on Wednesday, October 6th. The Spartans edged out the Blue Bullets in the first game 26 to 24 and won a second nailbiter 25 to 23 to take the match. Paige Leander led the team in Kills with nine while Brooklyn Jones had a double digit night in assists with nineteen. Leander along with Katlynn Jones powered the defense with two blocks apiece and Hallica Warren-Anderson led Ridgewod with thirteen digs.

On Thursday Ridgewood travelled to Rock Island Alleman and completed the trifecta of wins for the week downing the Pioneers 25 to 20 in the first game and completed the sweep with a 25 to 17 win in the second game. Defense was key for the Spartans with Hallica Warren-Anderson leading the team with thirteen digs while Paige Leander had two blocks in the match. Leander also led the team with nine kills and Brooklyn Jones led the team with nineteen assists to lead the Spartans to the win.

A Trio of Spartans Make All Conference

Three Ridgewood Spartan Cross Country runners made all conference in the LTC Cross Country meet on Thursday, October 7th at the Midland Golf Course. Runners make the all conference team with a top ten finish.

Miranda Reed was the highest placing Spartan finishing second against a field of 45 runners in the girls race with a personal best time of 19:24. Kendra Downing finished sixth with a time of 20:54. The Ridgewood Spartans finished third in the conference as a team.

Fernando Avila-Rubio made the boys all conference team finishing in third place against a field of 47 runners with a time of 17:48. The Spartan Boys finished fourth place in the conference.

Complete Results: Girls: 2nd, Reed, Miranda 19:24. 6th, Downing, Kendra 20:54. 23rd, Bennett, Mollie 24:11. 24th, Humphrey, Brooklyn 24:56. 25th, Mayer, Cassie 25:23. 26th, Losey, Ruth 25:26. 27th, Poppy, Emma 25:27. 38th, Williams, Olivia 28:56. Boys: 3rd, Avila-Rubio, Fernando 27:48. VanHyfte, Matt 19:29. 20th, Samuelson, Jager 20:13. 33rd, Ballo, Alassane 22:24. 43rd, Askelson, Talon 25:12.

Vikings Victory at ICS

The Cambridge Girls Basketball teams travelled to Monmouth for a matchup with ICS. Haylee Bennett led all scorers in the seventh grade game with seven points as the Vikings won by twenty 24 to 4. Cambridge led 10-2 at the half and built their lead throughout the second half. Ella Humphrey added five points and Kenlee Carlson had four points.

The eighth grade game was closer with the Vikings leading by just two at the end of the first quarter. They managed to build the lead to ten at the half leading 13 to 3 and won by six with the final score 19 to 13. Emma Motley led the Vikings with eight points, Luca Veloz added five and Ellie Doubet, Addie Jewett, and Kenlee Carlson each had two points apiece in the Cambridge win.

MerCo Races by Ridgewood

The Mercer County Golden Eagles were off to the races early in the first quarter of their matchup with the Ridgewood Spartans on Friday, October 8th. MerCo scored on a forty two yard run followed by a seventy three yard run to put the Ridgewood Spartans down by two touchdowns by the end of the first quarter. The Golden Eagles would lead 48 to 6 at the half on their way to the final 64 to 6 win over the Spartans.

The Spartans score came late in the first quarter when sophomore quarterback Ryle Catour led a well orchestrated drive, which began on the Spartan 38 yard line,

down the field. Catour connected with senior Lucas Kessinger for thirty three yards to put the ball in Golden Eagle territory. The drive seemed to be stalled on the MerCo twenty three yard line after a holding penalty but Catour connected with Aaron Gotthardt on a twenty three yard pass over the middle to make the game 16 to 6.

Cambridge Duo Advance to IESA State

Emily Downing and Jana VanDeKamp will be competing on Saturday, October 16th at the IESA Class 1A State Cross Country meet. The pair qualified on Saturday, October 9th at the Class 1A Sectional meet held at Donovan Park in Peoria.

Downing won the girls two mile race beating seventy one other runners with a time of 13:00 on the hilly two mile course. VanDeKamp finished 15th overall with a time of 14:26. The two girls will represent Cambridge at the IESA state cross country meet at 12:30 pm at Normal West High School.

The Vikings finished fourth overall as a team missing qualifying as a team by just one slot. Brimfield won the meet with 33 team points, Elmwood was second with 59 points, Peoria St. Jude was the final qualifying team with 84 points, the Vikings finished with 122 points.

Complete Results: 1st, Downing, Emily 13:00. 15th, VanDeKamp, Jana 14:26. 35th, Bennett, Haylee 16:16. 40th, Edmund, Livvy 16:36. 54th, Aimes, Hannah 18:22.