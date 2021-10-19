Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

SAUKENAUK RENEWAL

The annual meeting of the Saukenauk Black Powder Shooters (BPS) will be

held in the lodge at the Bi-State Sportsman’s Association, Colona, on Saturday, Nov 6, 2021, at 9 A.M. The 2022 Membership Dues are $100.00 per person paid from now until Feb 28th. After that date the dues are $110.00 per person. Renewal of membership requires proof of your current FOID number. If you are an Iowan, they need your driver’s license number. The range is not just for black powder firearms, but modern rifles and handguns, too. No shotguns, machine guns, grenades, flame throwers, or tanks are allowed on the range. I should mention that their last black power pistol and rifle matches for 2021 will be held at 10:30 a.m. on October 23, 2021. If you are interested in becoming a member, you can contact Candy Rivelli at 309-798-3334 or go to: Saukenauk@mediacombb.net.

Bishop Hill Speaker

This sounds interesting! John E. Norton, Swedish historian and translator, will present a free program about Eric Janson, founder of the Bishop Hill Colony. Horton will focus on the last letters Janson wrote from St. Louis to the Bishop Hill Colonists. This event will be held at the Dairy Building, Bishop Hill, IL, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. If you need more information go to bhha@mymctc.net or call (309) 927-3899. Bishop Hill is a very unique and interesting village.

Bison Meat

I’m not sure whether Geneseo’s Fareway store still carries bison meat for sale. I do know Casteel’s Bison in Cambridge sells it at CSI Homes. We were in that area a few weeks ago and so I picked-up a few packages of the bison ground meat. I give the two nice ladies that work in the office at CSI Homes are very nice. Maybe it’s just a coincidence, but many times they hang out the “Closed” sign when they see me coming. Bison meat costs more than beef, but it tastes good and is not as fatty.

Alleman Reunion

Our “60th” AHS reunion was last Friday evening at the American Legion, East Moline. Many of us had breakfast that morning at Mulkey’s in Rock Island. Totally a great time at both events. Of course, we were saddened at the problems Alleman is going through. I best not say anything about certain individuals, but one problem is the declining enrollment. Moving on, our reunion committee did a super job. Now there are 365 days in a year. Of all times, Mr. Dufus here had to break my partial that morning. My dentist was gone so I had to wait until Monday to see him. I was host of the event so standing in front of my classmates with hardly any front teeth looked great, just great! I did try to use my mask as much as I could. So, in that case, do I thank Covid-19?

Wild Game

The Boy Scout Troop 131 is again having their annual “Wild Game Feast” of bison, pheasant, duck, venison, salmon, turkey, chicken and all the trimmings.

They always have a nice Silent Auction, too! It will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Geneseo Moose Lodge. A donation of $10.00 per ages 13 and older, 5 bucks for ages 4-12, and ages 3 and under, free! I know I mentioned it in last week’s column, but it is really a nice event and I don’t want you to miss it. I’ll put in another reminder on the day before the event.

Humor

A vampire bat came flapping in from the night covered in fresh blood, and parked himself on the roof of the cave to get some sleep. Pretty soon the other bats smelled the blood and began asking him where he got it? He told them to be quiet as he wanted to sleep. They persisted so finally he gave in. He flew out of the cave, down the valley, across a river and into a forest full of trees. Finally, he stopped and the bats all excitedly milled around him. The bat said, “Now, do you see that tree over there?” The bats screamed “yes” in a frensy! Well good, said the bat “because I didn’t!”