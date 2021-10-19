Geneseo Soccer Review

claudia loucks

The Geneseo Soccer Team finished its regular season of play on Oct. 12 on their home field with Autograph Night.

The game was the seniors’ final game on their home field.

GHS senior soccer players are Max Sottos, Jack Debord, Hunter Holke, Chase Leigh, Cooper Matthews, Zach Nelson, Nathan Vergane and Gage Tafoya.

Finishing with an overall record of 9-8 and 4-3 in Western Big 6 will face Dixon in Regional competition at Rock Island.

The Maple Leafs fell to Rock Island, 2-1.

GENESEO VS. ALLEMAN

In review, Geneseo played Alleman in a conference match on Senior Night and came out on top, 10-0.

Geneseo came out strong with a goal by Zach Nelson at the 6th minute from a corner kick. Moments later, Max Sottos found the back of the net, making the game 2-0.

In the 27th minute, Hunter Holke received a through ball down the middle to beat the keeper putting the Leafs in control 3-0. The goal was followed up by a goal from sophomore Bennett Kreiner to round out the first half scoring.

Leading 4-0 to start the second half, Brayden Combs found Max Sottos on the back side of the goal for a header for a 5-0 lead and Sottos’ second goal of the night.

Holke took on two defenders and scored on a hard shot in the lower quarter to put the Leafs firmly ahead 6-0.

Senior Nate Vergane scored on a run up the middle. Sophomore Combs had a goal of his own in the 64th minute and Holke scored his third of the night, giving him a hat trick, beating the keeper and giving the Leafs a 9-0 lead.

In the final minutes, senior Jack DeBord scored on a header to end the game 10-0 on Senior Night.

GENESEO VS. WASHINGTON

Geneseo traveled to Washington High School for a non-conference match up with the Panthers. The Panthers struck first in the first minute on a heard off of a corner to go up1-0. Hunter Holke took a pass from Connor Nelson to score and tie the game 1-1.

The Panthers scored an identical header from a corner to end the half 2-1.

In the second half, Erick State was taken down in the box, awarding a penalty kick to the Maple Leafs. Holke hit a hard shot past the diving keeper to know the game 2-2, but the Panthers would get the deciding goal on a scramble for the all in front of keeper Gage Tafoya.

GENESEO VS. QUINCY

Geneseo took its 4-1 conference record to take on the 4-1 Quincy Blue Devils for the top position in the WB6.

Quincy got on the board first with a goal in the 14th minute. In the 29th minute, Hunter Holke ran down a ball in the corner and put it on the feet of the trailing Bennett Kreiner to tie the game 1-1, which also ended the first half of the game.

Minutes into the second half, the Blue Devils took a volley on a cross that found its way to the back of the net giving the Blue Devils the lead and the win.