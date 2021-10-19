Geneseo Tennis duo on to State

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo High School Varsity Tennis Coach Reed described the setting for last weeekend’s IHSA Sectional Tennis competition, and said, “On a cold windy Friday all the girls were dressed in coats, mittens and hats.”

The weather didn’t stop the entire team of Lady Leafs from winning their first matches, and Reed said, “Aubrey Brumbaugh had a victory over Peoria Christian. In the second round Aubrey faced the sixth seed and lost.”

Mia Kelly had a win over Kewanee and she then faced the number two seed and lost. Danielle Beach and Tara Bomleny defeated the Galesburg players, and in their second round they lost to the sixth seed.

“Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin beat Kewanee and in their second round they defeated Princeton, the fifth seed, handily which qualified them for State,” Reed said.

“On an even windier, colder Saturday (Oct. 15), Ali and Annie started off the morning by playing the third seed Dunlap,” Coach Reed said. “After three sets, Ali and Annie lost and then had to play their second match of that morning for third and fourth place.”

The GHS team played Dunlap’s other doubles team and beat them in three sets for the third place Sectional title.