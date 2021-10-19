Geneseo volleyball over Orion

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Volleyball Team was on the road last week, traveling to Sterling and later in the week to Orion.

After a loss to Sterling on Oct. 12, the team bounced back to defeat Orion on Oct. 13.

Coach Casey Komel described the night at Orion as, “All in all it was a great night and we were able to raise over $3,000 for mental health. The proceeds will all go back to the schools to implement more mental health services for students. We owe a lot of the success to the many businesses in Geneseo who donated items for raffle baskets.”

She listed the businesses “for their generous support.” – Maple Leaf Crossfit; Blowing Bubbles Soapery, Iron Fox Clothing, Caffeine and Carbs, Geneseo Park District, All in Stitches, Old Mill Gardens, Frank Pumpkin Farm, Hanford Insurance, Taylor & Co., Hammond-Henry Hospital and Color Street-Jamie Lambin.

In commenting about the game at Orion, Coach Komel said, “Tonight was a battle at all levels. You could feel the intensity with every point of every match. We struggled in the first set with our passing which eliminated some of our options on offense.”

She said Orion did “a great job of using a fast and aggressive offense. After the second set, where we went so may extra points we knew we needed to give it our all and I think we did a nice job of finding our control and being able to utilize more of our offense.”

The overall record for Geneseo varsity is 21-10 and WB6 9-5.

The sophomore squad lost – 25-19, 22-25, and 7-15.

The freshman team won – 25-14, 19-25, and 15-10.

GENESEO VS. ORION VARSITY – WIN 13-25, 28-26 and 25-22

-Kills: - Hannah Copeland, 9; Kammie Ludwig, 5; Kylie DeJohn, 2; Emma Frank, 2.

-Assists: - Alysia Perez, 8; Lauren Johnsen, 8.

-Aces: – Lauren Johnsen, 2; Delainey VanRycke, 2; Alysia Perez, 1; Kammie Ludwig, 1; Hannah Copeland, 1.

-Digs: – Delainey VanRycke, 14; Lauren Johnsen, 12; Alysia Perez, 11.

-Blocks: -Hannah Copeland, 2 (assist); Emma Frank, 1 (solo) and 1 (assist); Lauren Johnsen, 1 (assist); Alysia Perez, 1 (assist); Kylie DeJohn, 1 (assist).

GENESEO VS. STERLING VARSITY – LOSS 24-26 AND 16-25.

The Geneseo varsity suffered a loss at Sterling on Oct. 12 and Coach Komel commented, “We knew tonight was going to be a tough match and we fought really tough in the first set. Sterling did a great job of utilizing their offense when they had the opportunity where we struggled with that. We are still improving every day so we hope this loss is going to be a great learning opportunity as we start preparing for post season.”

Geneseo sophomores lost – 9-25 and 17-25. The freshman team won in two – 25-14 and 25-014.

-Kills: - Hannah Copeland, 6; Kammie Ludwig, 3; Kylie DeJohn, 3; Emma Frank, 3.

-Assists: - Lauren Johnsen, 8; Alysia Perez, 4.

-Digs: – Hannah Copeland, 17; Delainey VanRycke, 11; Alysia Perez, 6.

-Blocks: -Hannah Copeland, 2 (solo) 3 (assist); Alysia Perez, 2 (assist); Emma Frank, 2 (assist); Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, 2 (assist).

The overall record for Geneseo varsity is 20-10 and WB6 9-5