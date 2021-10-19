Orion Chargers win fourth game, need one more

Mindy Carls

Having lost to Sherrard in the spring football season, the Orion Chargers were in no mood to hear the Tigers ring their victory bell again.

The Chargers dominated in the air and on the ground, putting seven touchdowns in the first half and triggering a running clock in the second half on Friday, Oct. 15, in Sherrard. Orion went on to win 56-7.

It was a huge game for Orion, which had a 3-4 record and needed a win at Sherrard and a victory over Rockridge on Friday, Oct. 22, in Orion to become playoff eligible.

Like Orion, Rockridge needs a win to make watching the IHSA’s playoff selection show on Saturday, Oct. 23, worthwhile.

The IHSA assigns 32 teams to each of eight classes. Going into Friday night’s game, Rockridge has 38 playoff points and ranks 31st in Class 2A. Orion is 34th with 31 points.

If the Rockets watched tape of Orion’s game at Sherrard, this is what they saw in the first half:

• 1st quarter / 8:20. Cole Kratzberg scores from 2 yards out. Orion leads 7-0.

• 1st quarter / 6:11 Quarterback Jared Mohr fires a touchdown pass from 12 yards out. Orion up 14-0.

• 2nd quarter / 11:49. Kratzberg’s 21-yard run gives Orion a 21-0 advantage.

• 2nd quarter / 9:30. Kameron Weaver picks off a pass at midfield and scores for a 28-0 lead.

• 2nd quarter / 6:13. Mohr runs up the left side 39 yards for a TD. Orion pushes its lead out to 35-0.

• 2nd quarter / 4:57. Orion has subs in. Quarterback Drake Gunn hits Jager Samuelson for a 49-yard touchdown and 42-0 lead.

• 2nd quarter / 0:13. After Kratzberg intercepts a pass in the end zone, Orion takes over at its own 20. Quinn Hoftender catches a pass from Mohr for an 80-yard touchdown.

After halftime, each team scored a touchdown.