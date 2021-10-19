Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Week at the Net

The Ridgewood Spartans travelled to Mercer County on Monday, October 11th for a LTC matchup. The Golden Eagles took the first game 25 to 17 and completed the sweep over the Spartans taking the second game 25 to 11. Paige Leander led the team in both blocks with three and kills with six. Brooklynn Jones had nine assists and Hallica Warren Anderson had seven digs defensively for Ridgewood.

On Wednesday, October 13th the Spartans played host to the Princeville Lady Princes. The Spartans went down in straight games losing the first game 11 to 25 and the second 18 to 25. Brooklyn Jones led the team with nine assists and Hallica Warren Anderson had five kills. Paige Leander led the defense in both blocks with seven and digs with five.

MerCo Tops Ridgewood

The Ridgewood Spartans Fresh/Soph played host to the Mercer County Golden Eagles at Goff-Stahl Field on Monday, October 11th. The Golden Eagles used a tough ground game to march up and down the field scoring four times to down the Spartans 30-6.

The lone Ridgewood score came in the fourth quarter. Preston Moriarity capped off a Ridgewood drive with a sixteen yard touchdown run.

Vikings Split at Bill Town

The Cambridge Junior High Girls Basketball team travelled to Williamsfield for a match up with the Bombers. The seventh grade girls held the Bombers scoreless in the first quarter going ahead 6-0 and held off a late charge to win by one 10-9. Maggie Leander and Mackenzie Peck led the Vikings with four points apiece and Ella Humphrey added a basket for two points in the win.

The eighth grade girls fell behind by four after the first half and watched as the Bombers pulled away winning by ten 27 to 17. Addie Jewett led Cambridge with six points, Emma Motley added four, and Ellie Doubet and Kenlee Carlson each had two points apiece.

Spartans Place in Patriot Run

In their final tune up before entering the IHSA State Series, the Ridgewood Spartans competed in the Patriot Run at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Saturday, October 16th. Nine out of twelve Spartans saw either season best times or career best times at the meet.

The Spartan Girls finished fifteenth out of the twenty seven teams who competed in the race. Miranda Reed medaled finishing 21st out of the field of 242 runners. Kendra Downing also medaled finishing in 28th place. The Spartan Boys finished thirty first out of thirty nine teams. Fernando AVila-Rubio was the top Spartan in, finishing in 62nd place against the field of 297 runners.

Complete results: Girls: 21st, Reed, Miranda 19:30. 28th, Downing, Kendra 20:04. 127th, Bennett, Mollie 23:16. 141st, Humphrey, Brooklyn 23:42. 150th, Losey, Ruth 23:56. 170th, Poppy, Emma 24:54. 210th, Williams, Olivia 27:19. Boys: 62nd, Avila, Rubio, Fernando 17:34. 133rd, VanHyfte, Matt 18:42. 180th, Samuelson, Jager 19:35. 243rd, Alassane, Ballo 21:30. 286th, Askelson, Talon 25:04.

Downing Finishes Sixth at State!

Emily Downing, an eighth grader at Cambridge Junior High took home a sixth place medal from the IESA State Cross Country meet held on Saturday, October 16th at Maxwell Park in Normal. Downing was joined by fellow Cambridge Viking Jana VanDeKamp, a seventh grader against the field of 242 runners.

Downing fell in with the front group of runners right from the start finishing her first mile in sixth place with a 6:01 just three seconds behind the fifth place girl and six seconds behind first place. Downing ran her second mile in 6:35 and crossed the line in the same spot she was in at the mile finishing with a time of 12:36. The winning time for the race was 11:48, ran by Morgan Coker from Pekin St. Joseph.

VanDeKamp finished her first mile in 7:03 and was in 120th place. VanDeKamp ran a negative split time, her second mile was run in 7:00 flat, three seconds faster than her first mile. However, she passed 31 other runners in her second mile to finish in 89th place.

Early Start Lead Princes Over Spartans

The Princeville Princes came into week eight and Goff Stahl Field needing to win against the Ridgewood Spartans in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Princes scored three times, twice in the first quarter and once in the second quarter to put the game out of reach, beating the Spartans 33 to 16 and keeping their hopes alive.

Ridgewood tried to rally in the second half taking advantage of a Ryan Francis interception. The Spartans Offense moved the ball down the field finishing the drive with a twelve yard pass from Ryle Catour to Preston Moriarity to cut the Princeville lead to 21-8. However the Princes answered the Spartan challenge with a 71 yard touchdown run to go back up by three scores 27 to 8.

Both teams put up fourth quarter scores. Lucas Kessinger took the ball in from the thirteen yard line to make the final score 33 to 16. The Spartans close out their season on the road against South Fulton on Friday, October 22nd.