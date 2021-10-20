Geneseo Football stopped by Rock Island

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Football Team will not be in the playoffs this year after losing to the Rock Island Rocks last Friday on Bob Reade Field at Geneseo High School, 48-7.

Head Coach Larry Johnsen credited his team for their efforts in the match up and said, “Even in defeat, I still think our kids played hard.”

“Rock Island’s athletic ability really created some big plays for them,” he said. “I thought Rock Island did a good job offensively. When you put extra guys in the box to stop the run, you create match-up issues in the pass game. If you take guys out of the box to help with the pass, it really leaves you open in the run game.”

“Teams with good athletes that get the ball in open space have always been an issue for us,” he said.

Geneseo’s overall record is 3-5, 1-5 in WB6.

For their final game this season, Geneseo faces Moline on Friday, Oct. 22, at Browning Field in Moline.