Orion's Thomsen heads All-Conference cross country

Mindy Carls

The Three Rivers Conference meet on Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Walnut was used to determine the 15 runners on boys and girls All-Conference teams.

Girls All-Conference

Orion — Sophomore Olivia Thomsen, 1st place, 19:45.0; junior Anika Duhs, 13th, 23:04.3.

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior Dylan Chandler, fifth, 21:56.6; sophomore Jillian Norman, 10th, 22:47.0.

Kewanee — Sophomore Natalee Martin, second, 21:24.3.

Monmouth-Roseville — Senior Dayanna Mora Ortiz, seventh, 22:11.7.

Peru St. Bede — Junior Jaelyn Weber, 14th, 23:05.0.

Princeton —Junior Lexi Bohms, third, 21:35.3; senior Hannah Muehlschlegel, 11th, 22:55.0.

Riverdale — Sophomore Mattea Wuest, ninth, 22:40.7.

Sherrard — Freshman Beth Churchill, fourth, 21:52.4; junior Hailie Shemek, sixth, 22:02.5; junior Sarah Gibson, eighth, 22:30.8; senior Addison Knox, 12th, 3:02.3.

Sterling Newman — Junior Claire Crisham, 15th, 23:16.2.

Team standings — 1st, Sherrard, 43; 2nd, Erie-Prophetstown, 53; 3rd, Princeton, 73; 4th, St. Bede, 91; 5th, Rockridge, 102; 6th, Bureau Valley, 129.

Boys All-Conference

Bureau Valley — Junior Elijah House, eighth, 17:37.6.

Erie-Prophetstown — Sophomore Jacob Gibson, 12th, 17:55.5; sophomore Lucas Dreisbach, 15th, 18:01.3.

Kewanee — Senior Colin VanStechelman, fifth, 17:30.4.

Mendota — Freshman Anthony Kelson, ninth, 17:43.4.

Morrison — Senior Brady Wolf, 10th, 17:43.5.

Newman — Sophomore Lucas Schaab, fourth, 17:26.7; senior Tom Powers, 11th, 17:54; sophomore Lucas Simpson, 14th, 18:00.6.

Riverdale — Junior Tommy Murray, first, 16:10.1; junior Landis Musser, second, 16:43.9; junior Peyton Sand, third, 17:05.5; senior Cameron Overton, sixth, 17:33.2; senior Caden Ludin, seventh, 17:36.7.

Sherrard — Senior Adam Brimeyer, 13th, 17:56.7.

Team standings — 1st, Riverdale, 19. 2nd, Newman, 62. 3rd, Erie-Prophetstown, 105. 4th, Sherrard, 143. 5th, Mendota, 158. 6th, Kewanee, 166. 7th, Bureau Valley, 177. 8th, Orion, 194. 9th, Monmouth-Roseville, 194. 10th, Princeton, 209. 11th, Rockridge, 290.