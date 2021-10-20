Orion's Thomsen heads All-Conference cross country

Mindy Carls
Orion High School

The Three Rivers Conference meet on Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Walnut was used to determine the 15 runners on boys and girls All-Conference teams.

Girls All-Conference

Orion — Sophomore Olivia Thomsen, 1st place, 19:45.0; junior Anika Duhs, 13th, 23:04.3.

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior Dylan Chandler, fifth, 21:56.6; sophomore Jillian Norman, 10th, 22:47.0.

Kewanee — Sophomore Natalee Martin, second, 21:24.3.

Monmouth-Roseville — Senior Dayanna Mora Ortiz, seventh, 22:11.7.

Peru St. Bede — Junior Jaelyn Weber, 14th, 23:05.0.

Princeton —Junior Lexi Bohms, third, 21:35.3; senior Hannah Muehlschlegel, 11th, 22:55.0.

Riverdale — Sophomore Mattea Wuest, ninth, 22:40.7.

Sherrard — Freshman Beth Churchill, fourth, 21:52.4; junior Hailie Shemek, sixth, 22:02.5; junior Sarah Gibson, eighth, 22:30.8; senior Addison Knox, 12th, 3:02.3.

Sterling Newman — Junior Claire Crisham, 15th, 23:16.2.

Team standings — 1st, Sherrard, 43; 2nd, Erie-Prophetstown, 53; 3rd, Princeton, 73; 4th, St. Bede, 91; 5th, Rockridge, 102; 6th, Bureau Valley, 129.

Boys All-Conference

Bureau Valley — Junior Elijah House, eighth, 17:37.6.

Erie-Prophetstown — Sophomore Jacob Gibson, 12th, 17:55.5; sophomore Lucas Dreisbach, 15th, 18:01.3.

Kewanee — Senior Colin VanStechelman, fifth, 17:30.4.

Mendota — Freshman Anthony Kelson, ninth, 17:43.4.

Morrison — Senior Brady Wolf, 10th, 17:43.5.

Newman — Sophomore Lucas Schaab, fourth, 17:26.7; senior Tom Powers, 11th, 17:54; sophomore Lucas Simpson, 14th, 18:00.6.

Riverdale — Junior Tommy Murray, first, 16:10.1; junior Landis Musser, second, 16:43.9; junior Peyton Sand, third, 17:05.5; senior Cameron Overton, sixth, 17:33.2; senior Caden Ludin, seventh, 17:36.7.

Sherrard — Senior Adam Brimeyer, 13th, 17:56.7.

Team standings — 1st, Riverdale, 19. 2nd, Newman, 62. 3rd, Erie-Prophetstown, 105. 4th, Sherrard, 143. 5th, Mendota, 158. 6th, Kewanee, 166. 7th, Bureau Valley, 177. 8th, Orion, 194. 9th, Monmouth-Roseville, 194. 10th, Princeton, 209. 11th, Rockridge, 290.