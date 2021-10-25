Geneseo Boys' Golf end of season awards

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Golf Team had a great year and created tons of memories, according to head coach Scott Hardison, who added, “Great student-athletes who knew how to compete and represent GHS!”

The team’s accomplishments include finishing second at Regionals held at Baker Park in Kewanee with Mason Steinert finishing in second place.

Geneseo’s varsity overall record is 10-3 with stats:

-Finished 9th in the Canton Invite with Bryson VnHoutte placing 7th and Coach Hardison said, “Really tough competition.” At the second Canton Invite, Geneseo placed 2nd with VanHoutte taking 2nd; Moore. 3rd; and Steinert, 4th.

-Won the Rock Falls Invitational with VanHoutte finishing 1st; Steinert, 2nd and Hayden Moore, 3rd.

-Fourth at the Geneseo Invitational with VanHoutte taking 7th.

-Fourth at the Conference Invitational.

Geneseo finished third at the Freshman-Sophomore Invite with Connor Dillie in 3rd; and Thomas Sahr, 4th. The JV team’s record was 6-0 for the season.