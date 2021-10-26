Geneseo JV runners medalists at Sterling Invitational

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo High School Freshman and JV Cross Country runners recently competed in the Sterling Invite. The freshman team came in first in competition with five teams in each race and the Geneseo JV runners took second place.

Cross Country Head Coach Todd Ehlert said, “The guys did great. This is a race for all the kids who did not run at the Regionals.”

In the freshman race, medalists were Max Johnson, 1st; Mason Anderson, 3rd; Taber Swanson, 4th; and Zach Meier, 5th.

The JV runners came in second place with medalists – Carson Raya, 3rd; Malakai Schaad, 4th; Caleb Durian, 7th; Austin Hull, 8th; Andrew Burke, 9th; and Nathan Venneberg, 10th.