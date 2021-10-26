Geneseo Volleyball begins regional play

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Volleyball Team had a difficult week prior to beginning Regionals this week, (Oct. 27), with losses to both Dixon, Oct. 19, and Newark on Oct. 21.

After the match with Dixon, Varsity Coach Casey Komel said, “Even though it’s late in the season, tonight’s loss exposed some of the things that we need to work on as a team. We are getting to the point of season where we need to be firing on all cylinders and we weren’t able to get all of our machines up and running at the same time.”

“Dixon did a great job of keeping balls alive and running their offense,” she added. “They found our holes in our defense and executed really well. Thankfully, now we know more of what we need to focus on as we head into post season.”

Post season for the Lady Leafs face Ottawa at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Sterling.

Coach Komel said, “We have been trying some new things and challenging ourselves more the past few weeks. So, although we haven't been ‘successful’ on the court in the form of wins, we are hoping that the challenges we have faced the past few weeks are going to help us be more prepared for the postseason.”

Finishing in the WB 6 Conference at fourth place, one game behind third-place Sterling and two behind Rock Island, Geneseo is looking for a second regional title in three post seasons as there was no post season in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic.

The Geneseo sophomores beat Dixon in two out of three games, 20-25; 25-20; and 15-10. The freshman team won in two games, 25-7 and 25-9.

GENESEO VARSITY VS. DIXON (LOSS: 20-25; 19-25).

-Kills: - Hannah Copeland, 9; Emma Frank, 4; Lauren Johnsen, 3.

-Assists: - Alysia Perez, 11; Lauren Johnsen, 8.

-Aces: – Lauren Johnsen, 4; Bailey Huizenga, 1; Kammie Ludwig, 1; Hannah Copeland, 1. Delainey VanRycke, 1; Alysia Perez, 1.

-Digs: – Hannah Copeland, 11; Delainey VanRycke, 10; Lauren Johnsen, 9; Kammie Ludwig, 9.

-Blocks: - None.

GENESEO VARSITY VS. NEWARK (LOSS: 18-25; 19-25).

-Kills: - Hannah Copeland, 5; Alysia Perez, 1; Lauren Johnsen, 1; Maya Bieneman, 1; Kammie Ludwig, 1; Emma Frank, 1.

-Assists: - Lauren Johnsen, 3; Alysia Perez, 2.

-Aces: – Alysia Perez, 1.

-Digs: – Bailey Huizenga, 6; Lauren Johnsen, 4; Delainey VanRycke, 4.

-Blocks – Hannah Copeland, 3 (solo); 1 (assist); Elysia Woulf, 1 (assist); Lauren Johnsen, 1 (assist); Emma Frank, 1 (assist).

The sophomore team also lost – 21-25; 26-24; 5-15 and finished the season at 10-10-1 overall and 7-5 in the WB 6. The freshman squad won in two games against Newark – 25-15 and 25-16, and wraps up their season at 21-4 overall and 11-1 in WB 6.