Geneseo's 2021 Football season ends

Claudia Loucks

The Green Machine football team played with heart and soul in their recent end-of-season game with a loss to the Moline Maroons, 28-13.

Head Coach Larry Johnsen said the Geneseo coaching staff had asked the team to do two things in their game against Moline….”Do our job and play as hard as you can.”

Coach Johnsen said he was “really proud of the team. Effort-wise, I think this (Geneseo vs. Moline) was one of the best games we played,” he said. “Obviously, I wish we could have won. Hopefully, we can use this as a springboard into the off-season.”

Johnsen also credited and thanked the seniors on his team for “everything they did this year.”

Geneseo wraps up this season with an overall record of 3-6, 1-6 WB 6.