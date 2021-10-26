Orion spikers split

Mindy Carls

With a record of 15-18-1 Orion opened regional action with Riverdale (8-24-1) in a semifinal match on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Prophetstown.

During the regular season, the Three Rivers West foes split their games. Riverdale downed Orion 25-17, 25-18 on Sept. 9 on the Charger floor. The Rams improved to 5-10 while the Chargers slipped to 0-6.

On Oct. 7 at Riverdale, the Chargers defeated the Rams 25-17, 25-19. Orion had improved to 13-16 with the win, while Riverdale had fallen to 6-19.

Postseason scores will be in next week’s issue.

In between the Orion and Riverdale matches, the Chargers had gained a lot of experience with their young coach Sydney Adams.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Rockets defeated the Chargers 25-6, 25-18 in Edgington. Orion served five aces, with Rachel Bowers landing three and Jennie Abbott, two.

Avery Knupp made six of Orion’s 13 kills. Of the 13 assists, Abbott and Zoe Larkins had six each.

Abby Watson had one block.

Of the 45 digs, Abbott had 10 and Kennedy DeBaillie and Bowers, nine.

A day later, Orion topped Morrison 25-20, 25-17 in the Fillies gym.

Knupp had four aces.

Of the 25 kills, Knupp had nine and Bowers, eight.

Orion setters combined for 20 assists. Abbott and Larkins had seven each.

Carter and Watson each blocked a shot.

Of the 42 digs, Emmalynn Foster had 10; Bowers, nine and Abbott and DeBaillie, seven each.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Sherrard defeated Orion 25-22, 26-28, 27-29 in the Onion gym.

DeBaillie landed five aces.

Bowers made 11 kills and Knupp, eight. Feeding the hitters were Abbott, 15, andnd Larkins, 14.

Carter blocked two shots.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Erie-Prophetstown defeated Orion 22-25, 25-20, 25-18. With aces were Knupp, Foster and Abbott, two each. Kills were credited to Bowers, seven, and Knupp, five. Setting them up was Abbott, eight assists.

Carter had two blocks. Digs were credited to Foster and Bowers, 10 each.

Orion finished September 10-15 overall, 2-7 in the Three Rivers West.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Orion hosted the Charger Challenge. Orion started the day with a 25-22, 25-20 win over Alleman in the morning.

Orion had 13 aces, with Abbott launching five and Knupp, four.

The team’s 19 kills included eight by Bowers and six by Knupp.

The 13 assists included Abbott, five, and Larkins, four.

Watson and Carter each blocked a shot.

The team’s 87 digs included Bowers’ 17; Foster’s 14, and Abbott’s 13.

Orion and Monmouth United tied 25-22, 22-25 in the next match.

The Chargers served six aces, including two by DeBaillie and two by Ella Sundberg.

Of the 21 kills, Bowers and Knupp made eight each.

Abbott had 11 of Orion’s 21 assists.

Of the two Charger blocks, Bowers and Sundberg each had one.

Orion had 67 digs. Sundberg had 12; Foster, DeBaillie and Knupp, 11 each; and Abbott, 10.

The Chargers and the Mon-Rose Titans went to three matches before the Titans prevailed 21-9, 9-21, 23-21.

Orion had seven aces. Larkins served three and Knupp and Bowers, two each.

Of the 16 kills, Knupp delivered eight. Abbott had nine assists.

Watson, Bowers and Courtney Farwell each blocked a shot.

Orion collected 64 digs, with 14 by Bowers and DeBaillie by 11.

The Chargers wrapped up their own tournament with a match against the Macomb Bombers. Macomb prevailed 25-10, 25-14.

Orion served three aces, one apiece by Knupp, Bowers and DeBaillie.

The Chargers had six kills, including four by Bowers. Of the six assists, Abbott and Sundberg each had two.

Six blocks were credited to the team. Bowers and Watson each had three.

Of the 56 digs, Larkins had 10; Sundberg, nine, and Knupp, eight.

Orion defeated Galesburg 25-23, 25-18 on Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the Silver Streaks’ gym.

Charger servers landed two aces, one by Knupp and one by DeBaillie.

Orion controlled the offense with 25 kills. Bowers had seven. Abbott delivered 14 assists.

Chargers with blocks were Knupp, Watson and Bowers, two each, and Carter, one.

Orion had 42 digs. Knupp came up with nine; Bowers, seven; Foster and Abbott, six; and DeBaillie and Larkins, five.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, Orion defeated Riverdale 25-17, 25-19 in Port Byron.

The Chargers kept the Rams from setting up their offense with 10 aces. Foster served four and Bowers, three.

Orion made 26 kills. Bowers led the team with 11.

Charger setters had 24 assists, including Abbott’s 22.

Kasey Filler blocked a shot.

Of the 57 digs, Knupp had 15 and Bowers, 12.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Orion tamed the Morrison Fillies 25-8, 25-15 in the Charger gym.

Larkins served six of Orion’s 11 aces.

Knupp connected on 10 of Orion’s 17 kills. Of the 15 assists, Abbott had 14.

Orion’s three blocks were divided among Knupp, Watson and Abbott, one each.

Of the 48 digs, 13 were credited to Foster.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Geneseo pushed Orion to three sets before winning 13-25, 28-26, 25-22 in Orion.

The Chargers served 13 aces, including 13 each by Zoe Larkins, Bowers, Abbott, and DeBaillie. Foster served one.

Orion’s 40 kills included Knupp, 15 kills, and Knupp, 13. Abbott served 33 of the 38 assists.

Carter blocked a shot.

Orion’s 94 digs included 19 by Bowers, 15 by DeBaillie, 14 by Abbott, 13 by Larkins and Knupp, and 12 by Foster.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Orion dropped a two-game set at Mon-Rose. Scores and stats were not available.

Orion defeated Hall 25-8, 25-23 on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Spring Valley. Stats were not available.