Orion's Thomsen, Scharpman qualify for sectionals

Mindy Carls

Olivia Thomsen and Kade Scharpman will represent Orion at the IHSA Class 1A cross country sectional on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Oregon Park West in Oregon.

Only seven teams and five individuals not on one of the advancing teams advanced to sectionals from the Rock Falls sectional at Centennial Park on Saturday, Oct. 23.

In the girls regional race, Thomsen finished fifth with a time of 19:12.05. Anika Duhs was 30th at 22:12.00. Maggie Nedved was 66th at 26:42.66.

Team standings were Rock Falls, first place, 52; Mercer County, second, 53; Sherrard, third, 85; Alleman, fourth, 89; Rockridge, fifth, 109; Erie-Prophetstown, sixth, 121; Polo, seventh, 188; Rockridge, eighth, 204, and Sterling Newman, ninth, 217.

In the boys race, Scharpman finished 33rd at 18:07.41; Eric Thorndyke, 53rd, 19:40.49; Gus Nedved, 60th, 20:09.16; Alec Noyd, 64th, 20:22.24; Nick Shillington, 65th, 20:25.30; Lance Moore, 81st, 23:15.21, and Cash Duhs, 83rd, 23:41.83.

Team standings were Riverdale, first, 26; Newman, second, 60; Erie-Prophetstown, third, 105; Rock Falls, fourth, 107; Alleman, fifth, 137; Mercer County, sixth, 145; Sherrard, seventh, 192; Polo, eighth, 213; Ridgewood, ninth, 242; Orion, 10th, 266; Lanark Eastland, 11th, 282; Rockridge, 12th, 325.

At sectionals, Thomsen and Scharpman will be hoping to advance to the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Detweiller Park, Peoria. The girls will run at 9 a.m. and the boys at 10 a.m. Only the top six teams and the top 10 individuals not on an advancing team will qualify for state.