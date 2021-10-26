Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Sectional Bound

A trace of frost on the ground and a race time temperature in the low 40’s, the chilliest the Ridgewood Spartans have run in, was just what the Spartans needed at the IHSA Class 1A Regional in Rock Falls. All eleven Spartans who toed the line on Saturday, October 23rd ran season best times and it paid off for them. “You always want your kids peaking at the end of the season and that, combined with a great day for running turned into a pretty good day for our runners.” Coach Al Steider commented on the regional results.

The Ridgewood girls qualified for the Sectional meet next Saturday in Oregon. The Spartans qualified as a team with the top seven teams in the regional advancing. Ridgewood finished in fifth place overall with a team score of 109 points. Rock Falls edged out Mercer County by one point to win the Regional Championship with 52 points.

Miranda Reed led the Spartans finishing in third place overall against the field of 74 runners. Reed, just a sophomore finished with a time of 18:58 for the three mile course just 31 seconds behind the first place finisher Tayli Hultin from Rock Falls who won the girls race in 18:24. Eden Mueller from Mercer County was second, crossing the line in 18:34.

Junior Kendra Downing just missed medaling at the Regional, finishing in seventh place overall with a time of 19:42. Brooklyn Humphrey was the third Spartan in finishing in 22:20 in the 35th position. Mollie Bennett was just behind Humphrey in 38th place with a time of 22:33. Ruth Losey was the fifth Spartan in finishing the race in 42nd place in 23:08, and Olivia Williams finished in 26:41 in 65th place.

Fernando Avila-Rubio also qualified for the Sectional Meet in the boys race. The Spartan Sophomore finished in 14th place overall punching his ticket to Oregon with a time of 17:01. Tommy Murray from Riverdale won the Regional in 15:30.

Senior Matt VanHyfte barely missed qualifying by one place finishing with a season best time of 18:28 in 42nd place. Jager Samuelson ran the course in 19:06 finishing in 49th place. Allassane Ballo crossed the finish line in 21:02 in 69th place while Talon Askelson was the fifth Spartan in finishing in 82nd place in 23:31.

Ridgewood finished in ninth place with 242 team points behind the final qualifier Sherrard who was seventh place with 192 points. Riverdale won the Regional with a team score of just 26 points.

The Ridgewood Girls will run at 10:00 in the morning at Park West in Oregon Illinois while AVila-Rubio’s race will begin after the girls race have completed at 10:45.

Cambridge On the Court

The Cambridge Junior High Vikings travelled to Wethersfield on Monday, October 18th for a matchup with the Flying Geese. The seventh grade trailed by just one point after the first quarter. The Flying Geese increased their lead to three at the half which was the same difference at the end of the game with Wethersfield winning 20 to 17. Maggie Leander and Kenlee Carlson each had six points in the game with Bella Jewett and Haylee Bennett each adding two points apiece.

Ellie Doubet and Addie Jewett each had eight points apiece as the eighth grade came off the opening tip to take a seven point lead as the Vikings cruised to a fifteen point win doubling up Wethersfield 30 to 15. Kenlee Carlson and Emma Motley each added four points in the Viking victory.

On Tuesday, October 19th, the Vikings played host to the Annawan Lady Braves. The seventh grade held the Lady Braves scoreless in the first half while putting up 19 points to lead 19-0. The Vikings continued to pull away winning by the final score 39-2. Mackenzie Peck had a career high sixteen points putting up twelve in the first half alone. Kenlee Carlson, Ella Humphrey, and Maggie Leander each added six points apiece in the win.

The first half of the eighth grade game was a bit closer than the seventh grade contest. The Vikings led by just two points after the first quarter 8-6. However the Cambridge defense tightened down, outscoring Annawan 11 to 0 to go into the locker room ahead 19 to 6. The Vikings pulled away in the second half winning by fifteen 31 to 6. Ellie Doubet led the Vikings with ten points, Luca Veloz added nine, and Addie Jewett put in four points.

Spartans Win Wild Affair

The Ridgewood Spartan Junior High Football team hosted the West Central Heat in a wild affair at Goff Stahl Field on Wednesday, October 20th. The two junior high teams accounted for 82 total points with the Spartans holding on to win 42 to 40.

Ridgewood scored two unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter to go ahead 14-0 before West Central got on the board. The Heat scored in the final minute of the first quarter but Wes Sandberg answered the West Central score with a 65 yard kickoff return to put Ridgewood up 22-8.

Things simmered down in the second quarter with each team trading touchdowns as the Spartans went into the half ahead 30 to 16. The scorefest continued in the third quarter with the Spartans scoring once and the Heat scoring twice to cut the lead to 36 to 28.

The two teams continued to trade blows back and forth in the fourth quarter with the Spartans being the last team standing with the two point win.

IHSA Pork and Pigskins competition pits concession chops against each other

Editor's Note: Any Cambridge fans will be pleased to note that Cambridge has made the "Flavorful Four" in the IHSA Pork and Pigskin competition. Online fan voting begins November 1 to 4 at the IHSA website. The local concessionaires will face off against Normal Community, Carlinville and Lemont to see who will take home the coveted Golden Spatula, $500 and of course, bragging rights. The announcement will be made November 27.