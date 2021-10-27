Geneseo Girls cross country advance to sectionals

Claudia Loucks

Jaide Flowers placed 21st at the recent Regional Meet for the GHS Girls; Cross Country Team, 20:17, and both Flowers and Joselyn Reisner, who finished in 31st place with 21:41, recorded their season’s best.

The Geneseo team placed sixth out of nine teams at the Regionals held in Galesburg.

Coach Kelley Timmerman explained the top six teams advance to Sectionals in Metamora.

“Our top runner was Jaide Flowers who placed 21st,” Timmerman said. “We had two athletes record their season’s best for the year at the meet – Jaide Flowers and Joselyn Reisner. At the Sectional meet the top seven teams advance and the top 10 individuals not on the top seven teams.”

Timmerman added, “We had some solid efforts by all seven runners.”

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS AT GALESBURG REGIONAL:

-Jaide Flowers – 21:16.

-Joselyn Reisner – 22:04.

-Bella Curcuru - 22:36.

-Anna Snyder – 21:13.

-Kaitlyn Seaman – 22:53.

-Jeslen Rink – 22:14.