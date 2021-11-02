Geneseo Boys' Cross Country earn ticket to State Finals

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo High School Cross Country runners captured seventh place as a team at the Sectional competition, which earned them a ticket to the IHSA Finals on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

The Sectional competition was held Oct. 30 at Black Partridge Park in Metamora.

Coach Todd Ehlert said, “The weather was awesome, but the course was in horrible shape. It was muddy, wet and really slow.”

Those conditions didn’t hamper the GHS team and Ehlert said, “The guys did a great job and fought their way to the IHSAQ State Finals.”

He said this is the first time GHS has participated in the IHSA State Finals since 1999.

“Last year we ran the Shazam Racing State Championships as a team,” Ehlert said. “This is a special group and it has been fun coaching a lot of them for the last five or six years.”