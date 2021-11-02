Geneseo Volleyball misses Championship

Claudia Loucks

The GHS Girls’ Volleyball Team swept the Ottawa team in the semi-final game of Regional competition held at Musgrove Fieldhouse in Sterling.

After their win on Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Lady Leafs went on to face the Sterling Golden Warriors where their season came to an end.

Geneseo defeated Ottawa in two games – 25-13 and 25-17; but the Sterling match ended with a loss for GHS with games of 22-25 and 12-25.

After the Ottawa game, Coach Casey Komel said, “We knew coming into this week we would have to be able to handle pressure. No matter who is on the other side of the net, everyone is fighting to keep their season going. We did a nice job tonight (Oct. 26) of maintaining control on our offense and finding spots to execute. Our serve receive allowed us to run the offense as we planned to earn the win.”

After the Sterling match, Komel said, “This was definitely not the end of the season we wanted. There was a lot of hope from the team to earn another Regional Championship. Something these girls had every single day was heart. And it made coming to practices and games everyday worthwhile.”

“As their coach, I am so proud of the growth each player had throughout the season,” she said. “There wasn’t a single person on the team that didn’t contribute in some way. This team cared deeply about each other and it was shown every day.”

Geneseo wraps up their overall season at 22-13 and 9-5 in WB6.

GENESEO VARSITY VS. OTTAWA (WIN – 25-13 AND 25-17).

-Kills: - Hannah Copeland, 13; Kammie Ludwig, 6; Lauren Johnsen, 4.

-Assists: - Lauren Johnsen, 11; Alysia Perez, 9; Delainey VanRycke, 3.

-Aces: – Alysia Perez, 3; Bailey Huizenga, 1; Hannah Copeland, 1.

-Digs: – Hannah Copeland, 11; Delainey VanRycke, 9; Lauren Johnsen, 7.

-Blocks – Hannah Copeland, 2 (solo).

GENESEO VARSITY VS. STERLING (LOSS – 22-25 and 12-25.).

-Kills – Kammie Ludwig, 3; Hannah Copeland, 3.

- Assists – Lauren Johnsen, 5; Alysia Perez, 2.

-Aces – Laure Johnsen, 1; Alysia Perez, 1.

-Digs – Hannah Copeland, 8; Bailey Huizenga, 5; Lauren Johnsen, 5.

-Blocks – Emma Frank, 2 (assist); Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, 2 (assist); Kammie Ludwig, 1 (assist).