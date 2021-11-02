Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Reed’s Next Stop? Peoria!

Miranda Reed crossed the finish line at the Class 1A Sectional on Saturday, October 30th becoming the first Ridgewood Spartan to qualify for the IHSA State Cross Country Meet in the coop’s history. The sophomore finished eighth overall against the field of 148 sectional runners to punch her ticket to run at Detweiller Park. Reed’s time for the three mile course was 20:01. The winning time was from Grace Erb from Winnebago High School, finishing the course in 19:28.

The top six teams from each sectional advance to the state finals. The Spartans missed that mark by three spots finishing ninth as a team with a score of 289 points. Winnebago won the meet with just 26 points while Sherrard was the last qualifying team finishing sixth with 194 team points.

In addition to the six qualifying teams, ten individuals from non qualifying teams also advanced. Reed took one of those spots, however, Kendra Downing just missed qualifying by one spot. The junior finished twenty third overall with a time of 21:14.

Mollie Bennett closed out her career finishing 94th with a time of 24:44. Brooklyn Humphrey finished in 103rd in 24:57. Ruth Losey was 115th with a time of 25:56, Emma Poppy finished in 27:31 in 132nd place, and Cassie Mayer crossed the line in 27:35 in 134th place.

Fernando Avila-Rubio ran in the boys sectional. The sophomore finished in 36th place against the field of 155 runners. Avila-Rubio crossed the finish line in 18:20. The winning time for the boys sectional was turned in by Brock Loftus from Amboy who finished in 16:19.

Miranda Reed will run in the IHSA Class 1A State Meet on Saturday, November 5th at 9:00 am at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Cambridge On the Court

The Cambridge Junior High Girls traveled to Stark County for a match up with the Lady Rebels. The Vikings pulled away early, leading 18 to 3 at the half behind Mackenzie Peck’s twelve first half points. Peck and Maggie Leander combined for thirty points as the seventh grade beat Stark County 42 to 7.

Mackenzie Peck led the Vikings with sixteen points while Maggie Leander added fourteen points. Ella Humphrey, Cambria Harreld, and Kenlee Carlson each added four points in the win.

The eighth grade jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first quarter of their game against Stark County. The Vikings continued to pull away leading by sixteen points at the half 18-2 on their way to a 36-11 win.

Emma Motley dropped in two three pointers as she led the Vikings with fourteen points. Luca Velox added eight points, Mackenzie Peck had six points, and Addie Jewett added five points for Cambridge.

The Vikings hosted the Galva Wildcats on Wednesday, October 27th. The seventh grade teams battled back and forth in the first half going into the locker room tied at eight apiece. Galva managed to take a one point 14-13 lead into the fourth quarter but the Vikings rallied to tie the game at 18 apiece to force an overtime period.

In the overtime the Vikings outscored the Wildcats six to two to get the 24-20 win in the nailbiter. Maggie Leander and Cambria Harreld led the Vikings with six points apiece. Haylee Bennett added five points and Mackenzie Peck added four points.

The eighth grade had a little smoother time of it, leading 8-0 at the end of the first quarter on their way to a twenty six point 37-11 win. Ellie Doubet dropped in twenty five points, twelve in the third quarter alone to lead the Vikings. Kenlee Carlson added six points and Avery Humphrey added three points for the Vikings.