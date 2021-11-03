Geneseo's Jaide Flowers advances in Cross Country

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo’s Cross Country traveled to Metamora on Oct. 30 to compete in the Cross Country Sectional and placed 10th in a field of 18 teams. One team member, GHS junior Jaide Flowers, advances as an individual to State Finals this weekend. She will compete on Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Coach Kelley Timmerman said, “The girls’ had Sectionals on Saturday at Metamora and due to the significant amount of rain the host team delayed the running times from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so the course could dry out after eight inches of rain in a week.”

Timmerman said the Geneseo girls did not let the course condition interfere with their performances.

“The team finished in 10th place out of 18 teams, which is where we were ranked coming into the meet,” she said.

Dunlap came in first place.

One GHS athlete advanced as an individual runner – Jaide Flowers finished in 30th place (19:41), a personal record by 33 seconds.

TEAM RESULTS AT SECTIONAL IN METAMORA:

-Jaide Flowers – 19:41, 30th place.

-Bella Curcuru – 20:53, 64th place.

-Lacey Laxton – 20:55, 65th place.

-Jeslen Rink – 20:58, 66th place.

-Joselyn Reisner – 21:03, 68th place.

-Anna Snyder – 21:20, 77th place.

-Katlyn Seaman – 21:38, 85th place.