Orion Cross Country State Qualifiers

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Olivia Thomsen, Ridgewood’s Miranda Reed, Kewanee’s Colin VanStechelman and Annawan-Wethersfield’s Kennady Anderson will compete in the state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Detweiller Park, Peoria.

Thomsen, Reed and Anderson have been chasing each other all season. In the sectional race on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Oregon Park West, all three earned one more race.

Finishing in ninth place, Thomsen was timed at 20:01.34, just steps behind Reed in eighth place at 20:01.28. Anderson was 13th with a time of 20.33.75.

Here’s what exciting about the trio of girls: There are all sophomores, with two more seasons to compete against each other and with each other.

VanStechelman was 16th in the boys race with a time of 17:34.36

Orion had one boy, Kade Scharpman, in sectionals. He finished 77th in 19:12.38.

Ridgewood girls team and one boy, Fernando Avila-Rubio, also competed. The Spartan girls team included Kendra Downing, 23rd, 21:14.57; Mollie Bennett, 94th, 24:44.67; Brooklyn Humphrey, 103rd, 24:57.89; Ruth Losey, 115th, 25:56.87; Emma Poppy, 132nd, 27:31.84, and Cassie Mayer, 134th, 27:35.78.

Avila-Rubio was 36th in the boys race with 18:20.85.

Aiden Earley of Annawan-Wethersfield was 70th with a time of 19:01.84, while schoolmate Danielle Johnson was 34th at 21:48.69.

Kewanee’s Natalee Martin finished 33rd at 21:47.20.

The Boiler boys competed as a team. Besides VanStechelman, they were Julian Quintero, 92nd, 19:44.05;

James Roginski, 112th, 20:32.00;

Mitchal Thorp, 139th, 22:07.14;

Will Taylor, 140th, 22:12.97;

Chase Palm, 150th, 24:53.40, and

Brennyn Ford, 154th, 25:53.19.