Geneseo Boys' Cross Country compete at State Finals

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Boys’ Cross Country Team competed at State Finals on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Saturday, after their seventh place finish at Sectionals held in Black Partridge Park in Metamora. The runners are, from left, Justin Johnson, Isaac Kuster; Sam Mosbarger, Gavin Allison, Dylan Gehl, Tyler Gehl, and Cooper Schaad,

Coach Todd Ehlert said, “The guys did great this weekend. We had five guys get PR’s and the team finished 26….That is awesome considering there are over 150 schools in our class.”

“Hopefully, this is a good start to a new tradition,” he said. “Last year we qualified for the Shazam Club State Championships, so this makes two State trips in a row. That’s exciting.”

Ehlert also praised the seniors on the team and added, “The seniors did awesome all four years and have started something special. Winning a Regional in 2018, winning Western Big 6 Conference in 2020 and qualifying for two State Meets in four years is pretty special. I wish them the best. We have five returning guys for next year and we look really good for the future.”

STATE MEET RESULTS

-Gavin Allison - 16:10 - 96th

-Justin Johnson - 16:24 - 136th

-Tyler Gehl - 16:41 - 161st

-Cooper Schaad - 16:50 - 176th

-Isaac Kuster - 16:58 - 190th

-Dylan Gehl - 16:58 - 191st

-Sam Mosbarger - 17:01 - 196th