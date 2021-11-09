Henry County girls compete at State Cross Country meet

Mindy Carls

Orion sophomore Olivia Thomsen and Ridgewood sophomore Miranda Reed flew over the 3-mile course at the IHSA state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Detweiller Park, Peoria.

The only other Henry County girl in the race was Annawan-Wethersfield sophomore Kennady Anderson, who earned All-State status with a time of 18:29.31 for 24th place.

To earn All-State, Anderson had to finish in the top 25 of the 256 girls who completed the 3-mile course. She was the only runner from the Lincoln Trail Conference to receive an All-State medal.

Reed was 49th at 18:59.30, and Thomsen was 90th at 19:29.97. Only about 90 seconds separated the three Henry County girls.

The only Henry County boy at state was Kewanee senior Colin VanStechelman finished 136th among 260 competitors in the boys race. His time was 16:49.30.

Two runners in the Three Rivers Conference made All-State. They were Riverdale juniors Tommy Murray, ninth at 15:17.01, and Landis Musser, 15:33.91.

Led by two All-Staters, Riverdale finished 11th with 324 points.

Riverdale had one of three boys teams at state. Sterling Newman was 24th with 551. Sophomore Lucas Simpson was 120th with 16:43.12.

Erie-Prophetstown finished 30th with 777 points. The top Panther was sophomore Jacob Gibson, 181st, 17:12.96.

Bureau Valley had an individual runner, junior Elijah House, 156th at 16:57.93.

Girls from the Three Rivers Conference at state were Princeton junior Lexi Bohms, 72nd at 19:15:89 and the Sherrard team, which finished 28th with 645 points. Sherrard’s top runner was sophomore Madison Mathis, 144th at 20:08.13.

The only Lincoln Trail team in the girls race was Mercer County, 20th among 30 teams, with 524 points. The top runner was junior Eden Mueller, in 48th place with a time of 18:59.10.

Princeville freshman Alyvia Cowser finished 64th in 19:09.70.