Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Vikings Court Report

The Cambridge Junior High Girls hosted Visitation on Monday, November 8, 2021. Visitation led by twelve at the half on their way to a 34 to 15 win over the Vikings. Maggie Leander led Cambridge with six points, Avery Humphrey added three points while Kenlee Carlson, Mackenzie Peck, and Ella Humphrey each added two points in the game.

The Vikings led after the first six minutes of the eighth grade contest. However, Visitation was able to tie the game at nine apiece after the second quarter. The Giants looked like they were going to put the Vikings away leading by three after the third quarter but Cambridge battled back in the final six minutes but came up short losing by just one point 23 to 22.

Luca Veloz and Kenlee Carlson led Cambridge with six points apiece. Ellie Doubet added five points while Emma Motley and Mackenzie Peck each had two points apiece.

Vikings Enter LTC Tournament

On Saturday, November 13th, the Cambridge Vikings entered the Lincoln Trail Conference Junior High Girls Tournament. The seventh grade opened against Williamsfield and managed to build a 4-1 lead after the first quarter. However, Williamsfield battled back in the second quarter outscoring the Vikings six to 1 to go into the half ahead 7-5.

Cambridge battled back in the third quarter to take back the lead by just one point going into the fourth quarter up 10-9. However, Williamsfield put in two baskets in the fourth to Cambridge’s one to win by the slimmest of margins 13-12 to end the Vikings’ season at 10-4.

Kenlee Carlson led the Vikings with five points while Haylee Bennett, Maggie Leander, and Cambria Harreld each added two points apiece. Avery Humphrey finished with one point.

The eighth grade drew Annawan in their opening game of the tournament. The Vikings left little doubt as to the outcome jumping out to a 15-8 lead after the first six minutes. The Vikings continued pulling away in the second quarter, doubling up the Lady Braves 26 to 13 at the half.

Cambridge continued to pull away from Annawan and sailed to a 40-19 win to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Luca Veloz and Ellie Doubet combined for 19 of the Vikings 26 first half points. Veloz finished the game with twelve points while Doubet finished with eleven points. Mackenzie Peck added six points and Kenlee Carlson dropped in four in the win.

Ridgewood Runners Celebrate Season

The Ridgewood Spartan Cross Country team held their annual team banquet on Sunday, November 14th at Cambridge High School. Coaches Al Steider and Karen Clark celebrated the highlights of the season both in meets and in practices.

Coach Clark opened the banquet acknowledging how special this group was to both coaches. “This group has been a special group. We brought together 15 very unique individuals; each with their own special talents and interests who became one supportive group of people. There was never a dull moment and Coach Steider and I certainly enjoyed sharing these daily moments, long bus rides, and various races. They built a bond of friendship, respect, and support for one another that made them a special group and hopefully memories for the rest of their lives.”

The coaches highlighted the excitement the boys team felt when they added a fifth runner to the team and were able to compete as a team in meets as opposed to just four individuals. The Spartans were able to take fourth place in the LTC Conference Meet as well as compete in the 1A Regional meet as a team. Fernando Avila-Rubio was recognized for advancing to the sectional meet and finishing in the two twenty five percent of the runners there, just missing qualifying for the state meet.

The girls, on the other hand, fielded ten runners and saw many successes in both large and small meets. The girls qualified as a team for the sectional meet and finished ninth out of twenty one teams. The girls also saw the first Ridgewood Spartan, Miranda Reed, qualify for the 1A State Meet.

Three Spartans; Miranda Reed, Kendra Downing, and Fernando Avila-Rubio were recognized for being named to the All Lincoln Trail Conference team. The three finished in the top ten at the conference meet in October.

Eleven runners were also given All Academic All Conference awards including; Mollie Bennett, Jager Samuelson, Matt VanHyfte, Alassane Ballo, Kendra Downing, Brooklyn Humphrey, Ruth Losey, Kira Messerly, Miranda Reed, Olivia Williams, Emma Poppy.

Special team awards were handed out next. Most Valuable Runner for the boys was Fernando Avila-Rubio who medaled throughout the season including at the LTC Conference meet and also qualified for the sectional meet. Miranda Reed was the girls Most Valuable Runner. Reed medaled in some of the toughest meets the Spartans ran in as well as finishing 49th out of a field of 256 runners at the Class 1A State Meet.

The Best First Year Runner Award was given to Emma Poppy. Olivia Williams was given the Most Improved Runner. Kendra Downing and Jager Samuelson received the Spartan Spirit Award for their encouragement and support of their teammates throughout the season. Bennet was also given the Most Dependable Award along with Matt VanHyfte for their dedication to both the sport as well as their teammates. VanHyfte was given a four year award for his participation in cross country all four years of his high school career.

Steider and Clark concluded the banquet reminding the students to take care of themselves and heal from the past season but to soon begin running again with an eye towards next summer and next season.