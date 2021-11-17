Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Ice Fishing

Well, no ice just yet, but it might be time to check out your stock of hard water fishing gear. If you’re using electronics to give you an edge on finding “Jaws,” check the batteries. They may need replacing or charging. Sometimes overlooked are the blades on your ice auger. If you cut one or more of your fingers off then the blades are probably sharp enough.

Population

In a recent article in Successful Farming magazine, our population is growing at its slowest rate since the 1930s. Some 53% of the 3,143 U.S. counties lost population. The states of Illinois, Mississippi and West Virginia also lost population. Unrelated, but it also mentioned in the magazine that cropland values are up about 8% this year. An average U.S. acre is $4,420.00. Let’s hope some experts are wrong, but the 2021 drought is expected to carry on through 2022. I think it’s time we sat down with Mother Nature and have a discussion!

A Healthy Thanksgiving

Roses are red, Violets are green,

I’ve had so many shots, I think I could scream;

We’ll enjoy the day at the family farm,

There shouldn’t be Corvid to do us harm;

Not as many will be there, just only a few,

Still much concern over the pandemic flu;

So, we’ll wear our masks until we eat,

The turkey and trimmings can’t be beat;

We always say grace before we sit down,

Just to thank God for keeping us around!

Veterans Day

Originally, it was called, “Armistice Day,” as a day of remembrance to honor our

WW1 veterans on every November 11th. In 1918, the “Great War” came to a halt on the 11th hour of the of the 11th day of the 11th month. In 1954 it was officially changed to “Veterans Day” to honor all past American veterans. Last week, Thursday, the Geneseo High School honored local vets with a breakfast. Students provided musical entertainment. It was a class act to be sure. A big “thank you” goes to the students, teachers and staff for honoring we veterans.

Wild Game Dinner

Great job, Boy Scouts Troop 131, on their “Wild Game Dinner.” It was held on Saturday, November 6, 2021. If you went home hungry, ‘tis ‘yer own fault! The food was “sooooo” good! I lucked out on a high bit at the Silent Auction. So, someone is going to have a neat Christmas gift. Thank you to Troop 131 and the many adult volunteers who put on such a nice event.

Fishy Humor

What’s the difference between a fish and a piano? You can’t tuna fish! A police officer pulls a guy over for speeding. The guy’s defense was, “I was just going with the traffic flow.” The officer’s response was, “Ever gone fishing?” The guy says, “Yeah!” The officer said, “Ever catch ALL the fish?” A fellow calls his boss and says, “I can’t come to work today.” His boss asks why and the guy says, “It’s my eyes.” “What’s wrong with your eyes?” The guy says, “I just can’t “see” myself coming to work, so I’m going fishing!”