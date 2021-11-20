Geneseo High bowlers open season

Denise Ford

The Geneseo High School Boy’s bowling team returned to Lee’s Lanes on November 11 competing against Erie. Both the varsity and JV boys came away with the win. Leading the varsity with high game and high series was Landen Purett with a 587 series and high game of 231. Gabe Durnell rolled a 575 series and Matt Krohn came in strong with a 509. Other varsity bowlers included Nathan Johnson, Carter VanKlaveren and J.D.Widger. The JV bowlers enjoyed a great start with Bryce Sanders leading the way with a high series of 539 and high game of 202. Other JV bowlers included Brent Hansen, Van Hernandez, Jacob Hartmen, Nathan Stees and Carter VanOpdorp.

The boys’ bowling team hosted the Lee Lohman Invite on November 13. The varsity boys bowling team placed second at the 11-team invite. Geneseo bowler Matt Krohn had high game of the day with a 267 and Gabe Durnell had the second high game with a 248. To add to his list of accomplisments for the day, Gabe Durnell had high series of the 1286. Landen Pruett and Matt Krohn were also in the top 10 for high series. JV teams 2 and 3 placed 8 and 10 in team standings.

Next up for the boys is the Rockford Guilford Survivor Tournament on November 20th.