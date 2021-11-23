Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Ridgewood Finish Seventh in Tourny

The Ridgewood Spartans opened their 2021-22 campaign hosting the ROWVA-Williamsfield/Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament. On Monday, November 15th the Spartans played their first round game against Rockridge. The Rockets blasted off in the first quarter outscoring the Spartans by fifteen points in the first quarter taking a 23 to 8 lead.

Rockridge didn’t look back upping their lead to 44 to 21 at the half on their way to a 68 to 34 win. Paige Leander put in six points in the first quarter before succumbing to foul trouble, Leander finished with ten points. Hallica Warren-Anderson had six points, Mya Brown had four points, and Brynlee Wirt, Carmen Stahl, and Ciara Clark each added three points.

On Tuesday the 16th the Spartans played United in the second round. The Spartans took a 17 to 10 lead at the end of the first half, behind Hallica Warren-Anderson putting in ten of her team high fifteen points in the first half.

The Spartans progressively pulled away from the Red Storm in the second half on their way to their first win of the tournament and the season 43 to 31. Hannah Maher was 7 of 8 from the free throw line on her way to a thirteen point night while Paige Leander added nine points and Carmen Stahl and Mya Brown each had two points in the win.

Th Spartans were in action on Friday, November 19th in a matchup with Mercer County. Ridgewood seemed to be pulling away at the end of the first half taking a 19-11 lead into the half. Mercer county closed the Spartan lead to just four points and managed to tie the game at 31 at the end of regulation in part to the Spartans going 3 for 7 from the free throw line as the game drew to a close.

In the overtime MerCo went 5 for 5 from the free throw line to win the game 43 to 40. Hannah Maher led the Spartans with eighteen points, eight of which came in the overtime period. Paige Leander added seven points, and Mya Brown and Hallica Warren-Anderson each added five apiece for Ridgewood.

The Spartans played ROWVA/Williamsfield in their final game of the tournament on Saturday, November 21st. Paige Leander put in eleven of her game high twenty points in the first half as the Spartans dominated the first half of action leading by sixteen at the half, 30 to 14.

ROWVA/Williamsfield closed the lead to ten at the end of the third but the Spartans cruised to the 47 to 41 win to finish the tournament 2-2. Hallica Warren Anderson had eleven points, Mya Brown had eight, and Carmen Stahl added five points in the Ridgewood win.

Vikings Court Report

The Cambridge Junior High Boys Basketball team opened their season on Monday, November 15th playing on the road at AlWood Middle School for a game of future Spartans.

The seventh grade opened their season with an exciting overtime win against the Aces. AlWood led by two after the first quarter but the Vikings battled back behind four second quarter points by Karter Hays to take a 13-10 lead into the half. AlWood battled back in the third quarter but Cambridge was able to tie it at 24 apiece at the end of regulation. The overtime saw Hays add two more of his team high twelve points as the Vikings outscored the Aces 5 to 3 to get the 29 to 27 win. In addition to Hays’ twelve points, Hayden McCoeary Larson added eight points including a three pointer and two free throws in the overtime. Marshall Secymore added six points and Kayson Swanson dropped in three points in the game.

AlWood took an early 9-4 lead in the eighth grade game but took off in the second quarter outscoring the Vikings twelve to four to take a 21-8 lead at the half. The Aces continued to pull away in the second half winning by sixteen 38 to 22. Gavin Franks and Wes Sandberg led the Vikings with ten points apiece, eight of Sandberg’s points coming in the fourth quarter. Byron Catour added two points for Cambridge.

On Tuesday, November 16th the Vikings travelled to Monmouth for a game against ICS. The seventh grade trailed by four at the end of the first quarter and saw the ICS lead grow to six at the half. Cambridge battled back in the third period running off eight unanswered points to take a two point lead going into the final quarter. The Vikings continued to pull away and won by six 23 to 17. Karter Hays led all scorers with seventeen points, Malcolm Secymore added four and Kayson Swanson put in two in the Cambridge win.

The eighth grade fell behind early trailing at the half 28 to 3. The Vikings battled back in the second half but never caught the home team losing 41 to 20. Wes Sandberg led Cambridge with fourteen points, thirteen coming in the fourth quarter. Gavin Franks added four points and Karter Hays had two points.

On Thursday, November 18th the Vikings hosted the Orion Chargers. The seventh grade trailed 19-13 at the half to the Chargers losing by the final score 44-13. Hayden MclCleary Larson led the team with seven point and Karter Hays added six points.