Geneseo girls win Thanksgiving tournament

Claudia Loucks

The Lady Leafs made their debut as hosts of the Thanksgiving Tournament and came out as champions at the end of the three-game contest.

In the first game of the tournament, Geneseo defeated St. Bede, 61-17. The Lady Leafs got off to a quick start and never looked back in a blowout victory to start the season.

Senior Kammie Ludwig led the Leafs in scoring with 27 points and teammate Ali Rapps also was in double figures with 15 points.

Ludwig averaged 21 points a game in the spring season which resulted in a 14-2 record for GHS. Ludwig has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Division 1, Providence in Rhode Island.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “The Lady Leafs executed the game plan of pushing the ball and playing solid ½ court defense. Teams are going to bring their A games against us this season because we have been good the past few years. We have to learn to play with a target on our backs.”

Hardison added, “We will now get a chance to look at the film and see what we can improve on going forward.”

In the second game of the tournament, Geneseo once again came out strong against Annawan and totaled 68 points to Annawan’s 45.

The Leafs scored 40 points in the first quarter which led to a continuous clock in the fourth quarter.

The Leafs were led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig, who had 31 points. Jordan Porter came out and hit the first 3 of the game and totaled 9 points….”Jordan is a shooter who really knows the game,” Coach Hardison said. “We expect her to be a senior leader on this team.”

He also commended Allison Griffin for her effort and said, “Allison Griffin came off the bench to add 9 points and I really like Allison Griffin’s development over the past two weeks. She really seems to be listening and learning and that is key for juniors that are new to varsity.”

“Defensively, we still need to clean some things up and get better shutting down possessions,” Hardison said. ‘This along with improving our rebounding will be key focuses in the next couple of weeks.”

In the third and final game of the tournament, the Leady Leafs showed their defense which earned them the win, 58-35, against Sherrard and the championship trophy of the tournament.

Coach Hardison said, “The Lady Leafs won the game on the defensive end of the floor. The key was the 2nd quarter where Geneseo held the Sherrard girls to no field goals and really locked in on the half-court defensively.”

Kammie Ludwig led the Leafs in scoring with 16, followed by Danielle Beach with 15 points and Ali Rapps had 11.