Orion's Hoftender two-time unanimous selection

Mindy Carls

Orion senior Quinn Hoftender is a two-time unanimous selection for the Three Rivers’ Rock Division in football for the 2021 season.

Joining him on the first team were Chargers Cole Kratzberg, Jared Mohr and Blayden Murdock.

Rock first team offense

Orion — Senior end Quinn Hoftender (unanimous selection), junior running back Cole Kratzberg.

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior tackle Jaesan Gaylord, unanimous selection; senior running back Connor Sibley, senior flex player Mason Misfeldt.

Monmouth-Roseville — Junior tackle Ethan Davis (unanimous selection), senior center Aden Davis, junior guard Trevor Snyder, senior running back Derek Chandler.

Rockridge — Senior guard Connor Shaffer (unanimous selection), senior end Nate Henry (unanimous selection), junior running back Peyton Locke (unanimous selection), senior quarterback Brayden Deem.

Rock first team defense

Orion — Senior linebacker Quinn Hoftender, senior defensive back Jared Mohr.

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior defensive lineman Nick Ballard (unanimous selection), senior defensive back Trevor Cobo (unanimous selection), senior linebacker Mason Misfeldt, junior linebacker Jase Grunder.

Monmouth-Roseville — Senior linebacker Derek Chandler (unanimous selection), junior defensive back Jerome Jackson.

Riverdale — Senior defensive back Reece Richmond.

Rockridge — Senior defensive lineman Connor Shaffer, junior defensive lineman Reese Finch, senior defensive back Nate Henry.

Rock specialty positions

Orion —Junior place kicker Blayden Murdock.

Erie-Prophetstown — Junior return specialist Jase Grunder (unanimous selection).

Morrison — Sophomore punter Carson Strating.

Rock second team offense

Orion — Senior tackle Seth Gardner.

Erie-Prophetstown — Junior guard Clay Hockaday, senior quarterback Kolby Franks.

Monmouth-Roseville — Senior end Charlie Fletcher.

Morrison — Senior tackle Aaron Freeman, sophomore running back Carson Strating.

Riverdale — Senior guard Reece Richmond, senior end Cole Jennings, senior flex player Gage Hugart.

Rockridge — Senior center Sam Buser.

Rock second team defense

Orion — Senior defensive lineman Seth Gardner.

Erie-Prophetstown — Junior defensive lineman Clay Hockaday, senior linebacker Connor Sibley.

Monmouth-Roseville — Junior defensive lineman Ethan Davis, junior linebacker C.J. Johnson.

Morrison — Senior defensive lineman Tyler Shambaugh.

Riverdale — Senior linebacker Noah Huizenga.

Rockridge — Senior defensive back Brayden Deem, junior defensive back Peyton Locke, junior linebacker George Starks.

Sherrard — Senior linebacker Tyler Lukaszewski.

Rock honorable mention offense

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior center Max Vahle, senior tackle Nick Ballard, senior end Trevor Cobo.

Monmouth-Roseville — Senior end Logan Bratcher, junior flex player C.J. Johnson, junior quarterback Silas Braun.

Rockridge — Freshman tackle Landon Bull, junior end Kameron Bohnsack.

Sherrard — Junior guard Walker Anderson, senior flex player Dylan Russell.

Rock honorable mention defense

Orion — Sophomore defensive lineman Luke Dunlap, senior linebacker Maddix Moninski, junior linebacker Lane Johnson, junior defensive back Kameron Weaver.

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior defensive lineman Elijah Frederichsen, sophomore defensive back Rhett Willett.

Monmouth-Roseville — Senior defensive lineman Aden Davis.

Riverdale — Senior defensive lineman Caleb Jennings.

Rockridge — Senior linebacker Sawyer Weinert.

Sherrard — Junior linebacker Walker Anderson.

Specialty positions

Orion — Senior punter Jared Mohr.

Monmouth-Roseville – Senior punter Charlie Fletcher.

Rockridge — Sophomore place kicker Austin VandeGeest.

Sherrard — Senior punter Dylan Russell.

Varsity team standings, overall and conference: 1st, Erie-Prophetstown, 7-2 (6-0). 2nd, Monmouth-Roseville 6-3 (5-1). 3rd, Rockridge 5-4 (4-2). 4th, Orion 4-5 (3-3). 5th, Morrison 2-7 (2-4). 6th, Riverdale 1-8 (1-5). 7th, Sherrard 0-9 (0-6).

Sophomore team standings: 1st, Rockridge 8-1 (6-0). 2nd, Erie-Prophetstown 7-2 (4-2). 3rd, Morrison 5-3 (3-2). 4th, Orion 4-4 (3-2). 5th, Sherrard 2-6-1 (2-4). 6th, Mon-Rose 2-7 (1-5). 7th, Riverdale 3-4-1 (0-4-1).