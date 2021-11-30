Geneseo Lady Leafs win season opener

Claudia Loucks
The Lady Leafs opened their Western Big 6 Conference season with a 57-21 win over Quincy. On the court are, from left, Danielle Beach, No. 22; Ali Rapps, No. 40; Jordan Porter, No. 24; Annie Wirth, No. 30; and Kammie Ludwig, No. 30.

Geneseo High School’s Lady Leafs opened Western Big 6 play in their home gym with a big win against Quincy, 57-021.

Senior Kammie Ludwig, who has committed to play at Providence, led the Leafs in scoring with 24 points. Geneseo held Quincy to 3 points in the second half of the game and 0 points in the fourth quarter.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “Our half court defense was the key to the game. Our defense fuels our offense and I thought that was especially true in the second half.”

Annie Wirth added 11 points for Geneseo; Jordan Porter and Danielle Beach each had six points in the game.