Geneseo Lady Leafs win season opener

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo High School’s Lady Leafs opened Western Big 6 play in their home gym with a big win against Quincy, 57-021.

Senior Kammie Ludwig, who has committed to play at Providence, led the Leafs in scoring with 24 points. Geneseo held Quincy to 3 points in the second half of the game and 0 points in the fourth quarter.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “Our half court defense was the key to the game. Our defense fuels our offense and I thought that was especially true in the second half.”

Annie Wirth added 11 points for Geneseo; Jordan Porter and Danielle Beach each had six points in the game.