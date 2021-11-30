Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Stop Steamers

Every Spartan on the Ridgewood Girls Basketball roster landed in the scoring column Monday Night, November 22nd in a non-conference matchup against the Fulton Steamers at Cambridge Jr/Sr High School. The Spartans led from the start on their way to a 59-19 win.

Ridgewood jumped ahead in the first quarter using a combination of speed and size to take an early 15-8 lead. Hannah Maher and Mya Brown combined for 11 of the Spartans 15 points. Maher would lead all scorers with nineteen points while Brown added seven for the game.

The Spartans used a three quarters court press and a steady attack down low to build a twenty three point lead going into the half ahead 34 to 11. Ridgewood continued to pull away in the second half leading 49-15 after the third quarter and emptying the bench in the fourth on their way to the forty point win.

Along with Brown, Heidi Leander added seven points. Kati Jones and Hallica Warren Anderson each added six points while Paige Leander dropped in four points in the Ridgewood win.

Vikings Enter Regional Play

The Cambridge Jr High seventh grade team opened their run in the IESA Girls Basketball Regional on Monday, November 22nd against AlWood Middle School.

Cambridge blanked AlWood in the first quarter 8-0 and pulled away in the second quarter as Maggie Leander put in four of her game high thirteen points putting Cambridge ahead 16 to 2.

The Vikings continued to pull away in the second half leading 22 to 5 and getting the win by the final score of 32 to 9. Mackenzie Peck had seven points, Kenlee Carlson added five, and Ella Humphrey had three points in the Viking victory.

On Tuesday the Vikings played Galva in the semi finals. Galva doubled up the Vikings after the first six minutes 8-4. The Wildcats upped their lead to 18-5 at the half on their way to a 33-15 win over the Vikings.

Maggie Leander led Cambridge with six points, Mackenzie Peck added four, Ella Humphrey and Haylee Bennett each had two points, and Cambria Harreld finished with one point.

Titans Top Spartans

The Ridgewood Spartan Girls hosted Monmouth Roseville on Tuesday, November 23rd. Monmouth jumped out to a six point lead after the first quarter and upped their lead to nine at the end of the first half.

Ridgewood wasn’t able to close the gap in the second half as Monmouth Roseville won by the final score 44 to 26. Paige Leander led the Spartans with thirteen points, Hallica Warren Anderson had five, and Mya Brown added four.

Monmouth Roseville led 15-8 at the half of the fresh/soph game, Ridgewood never closed the gap losing their season opener by six points 31 to 25. Kerrigan Lewis hit two three pointers in the third quarter to lead the Spartans with ten points, Heidi Leander had six points, and Ciara Clark added five points.