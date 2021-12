Three Rivers East names All-Conference players

Mindy Carls

The Three Rivers Conference’s Mississippi Division has announced the names of All-Conference selections for fall 2021.

Mississippi first team offense

Kewanee — Senior center Noah Tiska, senior guard Skylar Summy, senior tackle James Conner (unanimous selection), senior end Jordan Johnson, senior quarterback Will Bruno, senior running back Keyontiss Patterson (unanimous selection).

Peru St. Bede — Senior flex player Tyreke Fortney.

Princeton — Senior guard Drew Harp (unanimous selection), senior tackle J.J. Wicaryus, senior end Bennett Sierens, junior quarterback Teegan Davis.

Spring Valley Hall — Junior running back Mac Resetich.

Sterling Newman — Senior running back Marcus Williams.

Mississippi first team defense

Hall — Junior defensive back Mac Resetich.

Kewanee — Senior defensive lineman James Conner, senior defensive lineman Conner Hood, senior linebacker Josh Nimrick, senior defensive back Niko Powe.

Mendota — Senior linebacker Christian Tellez.

Newman — Senior defensive lineman Will Ruse, senior linebacker Ethan Van Landuit.

Princeton — Senior defensive lineman J.J. Wicaryus, sophomore defensive lineman Payne Miller, senior linebacker Drew Harp (unanimous selection),

Mississippi specialty positions

Kewanee — Senior punter Will Bruno, senior return specialist Keyontiss Patterson.

Newman — Senior punter and kicker Jacob Donald.

Mississippi second team offense

Bureau Valley — Senior running back Jaden Michlig.

Kewanee — Senior guard Conner Hood, senior end Niko Powe.

Mendota — Senior guard Andy Rivera, senior running back Uzi Angulo.

Newman — Senior guard Elliot Noble, senior tackle Garrett Williams, senior end Owen McBride.

Princeton — Junior center Brady Piacenti, senior flex player Matt Lucas, junior running back Augie Christiansen.

St. Bede — Senior guard Jayce Ladzinski, senior tackle Rylan Heersink, senior quarterback John Brady.

Mississippi second team defense

Bureau Valley — Senior defensive lineman Carter Haney, senior linebacker Jaden Michlig.

Hall — Senior linebacker Dominic Guerrini.

Kewanee — Junior defensive lineman Jaxson Hicks, senior defensive back Jordan Johnson.

Mendota — Senior defensive lineman Uzi Angulo, senior defensive back Emilio Perez.

Newman — Senior defensive back Owen McBride.

Princeton — Junior linebacker Augie Christiansen.

St. Bede — Senior defensive lineman Rylan Heersink, senior linebacker Jayce Ladzinski, junior defensive back Ryan Brady.

Mississippi honorable mention offense

Bureau Valley — Junior tackle Ayize Martin, sophomore tackle Jon Dybeck, senior end Brock Foster, senior flex Nevin Bolin, senior running back Levi Hardy.

Hall — Senior center Marshall Schmmellinger, senior running back Dominic Guerrini, senior defensive lineman Rylan Kerper.

Mendota — Senior end Christian Tellez, senior end Emilio Perez.

Newman — Sophomore center Chris Accardi, junior tackle Hayden Witt, senior running back Ethan Van Landuit.

Princeton — Senior guard Matt Peacock, senior tackle Jacob Aley.

St. Bede — Senior end Anton Cain.

Mississippi honorable mention defense

Bureau Valley — Junior defensive lineman Ayize Martin, senior linebacker Levi Hardy, sophomore linebacker Connor Scott, senior defensive back Brock Foster.

Hall — Senior defensive back Aiden Jones.

Kewanee — Senior defensive lineman Skylar Summy, senior defensive back Cam Conley, sophomore defensive back Brady Clark.

Mendota — Senior linebacker Omar Gonzalez, senior linebacker Johnnie Gonzalez, junior defensive back Isaac Smith.

Newman — Senior defensive lineman Elliot Noble, senior linebacker Brennan Cook, junior linebacker J.J. Castles, junior defensive back Nolan Britt, senior defensive back Cody Donna.

Princeton — Sophomore defensive lineman Bennett Williams, junior linebacker Danny Cihocki, senior defensive back Logan Glancy.

St. Bede — Junior defensive lineman Ryan Migliorini, senior linebacker Anton Cain.

Varsity team standings, conference records: 1st, Kewanee 5-1, Princeton 5-1. 3rd, St. Bede 4-2, Newman 4-2. 5th, Mendota 2-4. 6th, Bureau Valley 1-5. 7th, Hall 0-6.

Sophomore team standings: 1st, Newman 5-0. 2nd, Princeton 4-1. 3rd, Kewanee 3-2. 4th, Hall 2-2. 5th, Bureau Valley 2-3. 6th, Mendota 1-3. 7th, St. Bede 0-5.