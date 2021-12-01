Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Tatanka

Which is the Sioux-Lakota word for “buffalo” (Bison). Back in the 19th century there were an estimated 50 million bison roaming North America. Native Americans made good use of the bison for their meat and hide. By 1885 there were an estimated 750 bison still alive mainly in the western states. Over hunting of the animal almost caused them to become extinct. If it were not for a few western ranchers and, in part, their wives, they got together and formed five foundation herds. Today there are approximately 400,000 bison, which includes herds on tribal lands, public parks and some private preserves. The November 13th issue of the “Iowa Farmer Today” publication had some very interesting articles about raising bison. It’s doubtful it will ever replace that good old ribeye, but I think its meat tastes great and it is nutritional. Possibly the largest bison herd raised east of the Mississippi River is in southern Illinois.

Deer Dispute

As you might know the deer rut season is going on. A few weeks ago a lady we know husband’s works for the Illinois Dept of Transportation. He was driving up 19th street near 12th avenue in Moline when he saw two buck deer fighting each other on the street. Certainly, an odd place to pick a fight! Where the lady-doe-in-waiting was, who knows!

‘da Bears

Nice job, Vikings beating the Packers a few weeks ago. Nice job, Chicago Bears beating the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. I think Coach Nagy will stick around until the end of the season. Here is the deal! If you want to try and win the remaining games, you keep Dalton as the QB. If you want Fields to continue his learning “on the job” experience, stay the course. For this old Bear fan, I’d rather “W’s” instead of “L’s.” Coach Nagy appears to be a nice guy, but with “so-so” seasons of hibernation, yeah, ‘tis time he moves on.

Tires

I needed new tires for our SUV so I did a good amount of research. I paid over a grand for four new tires and $140.00 to have them mounted, balanced and old tires discarded. One source I checked with was the Consumer Reports magazine. I would suggest if your tires do not have much tread left, it might be best to get tires that are especially good in snow, ice and hydroplaning resistance. It’s hard to say what kind of weather we will endure this winter, but good tires are extremely important in case of what Mother Nature throws at us.

First Christmas Card

For I don’t know how many years now the first Christmas card/letter we receive is from Anthony Peoples. You may remember him as the meteorologist for WQAD News8. He is now the morning weather guy for the NBC affiliate in Decatur, IL. Lorna and I always wonder, will this be the year he misses the long tradition for us and his many other friends to receive the “first Christmas card?” By gosh, his long record stays intact. We enjoyed reading his Christmas card and letter on Friday, November 26th. He loves traveling to distant lands and attending concerts. We’re glad he’s enjoying life. He’s a good guy!

Humor

I can’t believe it! Someone broke into my garage and stole the limbo stick. Seriously, how low can you go? If you ever get caught sleeping on the job, slowly raise your head and say, “and in Jesus name, Amen!” I don’t care how nice the hand soap smells, you should never walk out of the restroom sniffing your fingers! Because of the Covid 19, this is the first time since 1945 the National Spelling Bee is cancel….cancul…..cansel….! It’s been called off!!