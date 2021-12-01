Galva Wildcat girls overcome Storm

Mindy Carls

Galva defeated Bureau Valley 45-25 in non-conference varsity girls basketball on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Manlius.

Led by Stone, the Wildcats built an 11-4 lead over the Storm in the first period. Galva extended the advantage with a 10-5 cushion in the second.

The Wildcats outscored the hosts 24-16 in the second half.

Maddie Bates put on a show at the arc, firing five treys to go with two deuces for 19 points. She was the game-high scorer.

Ava Strom added 10 points on four field goals and 2-for-4 shooting at the free-throw line.

Kendall Rogers put in six points with a trey and 1-for-2 at the free-throw line.

Kali Yelm put in four points, including 2-for-2 at the charity stripe.

Sarah Kaiser, Olivia Jones and Alexis Spivey added two points each.

Galva had six treys and Bureau Valley, one. The Wildcats hit 5-for-10 at the free-throw line and the Storm were 2-for-6.

The Wildcats committed eight fouls and the Storm, 13.

GALVA GIRLS FALL TO HENRY-SENATCHWINE

Henry-Senachwine overcame Galva 42-31 in varsity girls basketball on Monday evening, Nov. 29, in Henry.

The hosts edged out to a 13-8 lead in the first quarter, then added to it with a 15-9 margin in the second. Each team scored 14 points in the second half.

Henry’s Nakeita Kessling was the game-high scorer with 20 points.

Lexi Stone and Ava Strom, scored nine each for Galva. Also scoring Kendall Rogers and Kali Yelm, five each; Sarah Kaiser, two, and Olivia Jones, one.

Stone netted Galva’s only two three-point field goals. Henry had one.

The Wildcats made five of 13 free throw. Strom, Jones and Yelm were 1-2. Henry shot 4-for-9.

Galva had 11 fouls and Henry 13.