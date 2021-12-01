Geneseo Boys' Basksetball Shoot-Out

Claudia Loucks

What previously was the Geneseo Thanksgiving Boys’ Basketball Tournament was changed to the Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout in 2019 and Geneseo Coach Brad Storm explained, “It’s not a tournament anymore, but a shootout instead. Since some teams don’t play each other (in the shootout), it’s hard to do that so we made that change in 2019.”

With the exception of the United Township High School going 4-0, the other five teams kind of beat each other up with three of the six teams having 1-3 records, Storm said.

-UTHS went 4-0 defeating Rockridge, Princeton, Kewanee and Rock Falls.

-Rockridge went 3-1 defeating Princeton, Kewanee and Geneseo, losing to UTHS.

] -Geneseo went 2-2 defeating Kewanee and Rock Falls, but losing two competitive games to Princeton and Rockridge.

-Kewanee went 1-3 defeating Rock Falls, but losing to Geneseo, UT and Rockridge.

-Princeton went 1-3 losing to UT, Rockridge and Rock Falls, but defeating Geneseo.

-Rock Falls went 1-3 losing to Geneseo, UTHS, Kewanee and then defeating Princeton.

Coach Storm commented that he thought, “It was a very good event for us. We have several inexperienced players mixing in with Anthony Pierce and Bristol Lewis who are returning starters and Nathan VanDeWoestyne who played a lot of minutes. We went 2-2, but whether the record was 4-0 or 0-4, I was happy with things we learned about ourselves and things we determined we needed to work on. I felt we competed hard. We weren’t always consistent with good play, but effort made up for some of that. Each game I felt we did better, even though our two losses came in the last two games. I still felt like those might have been our two best efforts overall.”

GENESEO VS. KEWANEE ON NOV. 22:

Coach Storm said, “The game was a challenge for us because of their athleticism and strength, and also because as we spent the two weeks before games putting in ‘our stuff’, a 1-3-1 isn’t one of those things. Yet, that is what we saw vs. Kewanee. We worked briefly on it before playing them, but it’s a hard time keeping Niko Powe of Kewanee from driving consistently, we did a pretty good job against them. Powe ended up with 34 points.”

Geneseo had a lead get away from them, only to come back and send the game to overtime. In overtime, Geneseo scored 13 points, scored by Bristol Lewis, who had a game high of 40 points, tying an event record set by former teammate Isaiah Rivera in 2019.

“It was a game where both teams made first-game mistakes, both teams struggled at times on both ends of the floor, and both teams played really hard. It was fun to be a part of and an overtime win 72-69 to start the season was exciting,” Storm said.

Bristol Lewis’ record number, Anthony Pierce had nine points, Mason Lovig had seven, four points came each from Tayt Hager, Brock Seei and Thomas Henson. Jaden Weinzierl and Nathan VanDeWoestyne each had two points, but VanDeWoestyne’s work defensively and on the boards was huge, Storm said.

GENESEO VS. ROCK FALLS ON NOV. 24:

“We did a good job of jumping out to a lead and then leading most of the way, finally opening things up in the second half for a 20 point win 65-45,” Coach Storm said. “I thought our defense caused them some problems, and as they showed later in the shootout by beating a good Princeton team, we did a good job against them.”

Bristol Lewis again led in scoring with 30 points and eight rebounds. However, two other players cracked double figures in scoring with Nathan VanDeWoestyne (seven rebounds) and Anthony Pierce each adding 11 points. Scoring also came from Mason Lovig and Zack Rokey with four points each and Thomas Henson and Andrew Cotty each scoring two. Tayt Hager added a point.

GENESEO VS. PRINCETON ON NOV. 26:

The Princeton game was a tough matchup for us,” Storm said. “They had so much size and athleticism it wore us down. However, I thought we did a really good job against them and challenge them the entire way. We actually executed our offense better, and we got a lot of good shot, but we just didn’t finish them. We missed a lot of layups. Their size maybe had something to do with that, I don’t know, but in any case, we missed a bunch of close range shots and lost 62-50”

The first quarter proved to be a problem, setting the Maple Leafs back 19-11 right away. It was a battle the rest of the way but the hole was too big to dig out of. Bristol Lewis had 29 points and five rebounds.

“Princeton’s coach commented to me that he couldn’t believe that Bristol had 29,” Storm said. “He said they were really trying to limit him, and then he looked up and couldn’t believe he had that many points. I would expect that teams are really going to try to limit him, and we will have to learn how to be effected when teams do that. Bristol will learn how to put energy into creating scores for others by screening more himself, using screens better, and being patient for opportunities. We will better learn how to put ourselves in position for scoring other ways. We know it’s coming.”

Nathan VanDeWoestyne had eight points and six rebounds against the taller Princeton Tigers. Anthony Pierce had seven points, Tayt Hager had four and Andrew Cotty finished with two points.

GENESEO VS. ROCKRIDGE ON NOV. 27:

The Maple Leafs were short handed as they were still missing Brock Seei, who suffered a concussion in the first game against Kewanee, and due to Anthony Pierce needing the night off as he recovers from ACL knee surgery last spring.

The Rockridge Rockets were coming off a huge win vs. Princeton the night before and a throttling of Kewanee earlier in the day. However, the Maple Leafs battled hard and never gave up, keeping the Rockets within striking distance before falling 49-44.

“Rockridge struggled to score,” Storm said. “Some might have been fatigue; some might have been our guys playing hard. Whatever the reason, it allowed us to give the effort to give ourselves a chance for the victory. We actually planned on rotating everyone in some, but as the game unfolded and our guys were battling so hard to win, we felt we owed it to them to go for it. As it was, we started Thomas Henson who had been coming off the bench and had Zack Rokey play significant minutes after playing

only a few minutes in one game prior to this. I was very proud of how our guys worked so hard.”

Bristol Lewis had the lowest outing of the season with 21 points (six rebounds); in what was a low scoring game overall.

Storm added, “I think everyone on both sides was tired. It showed. But, it didn’t keep both sides from playing hard and competing. It was another fun game to be a part of…Thomas Henson did a great job, finishing with nine rebounds to go with six points, hitting a couple big three-pointers for us. Nathan VanDeWoestyne (six points, six rebounds) did a nice job scoring early to get us going and then anchoring us defensively.”

Tayt Hager scored seven points and Andrew Cotty hit a jumper to finish with two points.

“It was an exhausting week, but a valuable one,” Coach Storm said. “And, there is little time to rest with games on Tuesday, Friday, Tuesday and Friday coming up as we enter the always strong Western Big 6 conference season. So, we get back to work and get back to having some fun getting better.”

Geneseo travels to Rock Island (3-0_ to open league play on Friday, Dec. 3 and to Moline (4-0) on Tuesday, Dec. 7/

“Rock Island and Moline are expected to battle for the WB6 title this year,” Storm said.

Geneseo faces Alleman at home on Friday, Dec. 10.