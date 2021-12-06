Geneseo wrestlers compete

Claudia Loucks

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend was filled with action for the Geneseo High School wrestlers.

The team traveled to Antioch for the “Ted DeRousse” Invitational in competition with 19 teams.

GHS Head Coach Jon Murray said, “The competition was great, lots of matches in a two-day period, which I the experience we needed to help prepare for the end of the season.”

“I appreciate the sacrifice the team made leaving on Thanksgiving Day and making weight both Friday and Saturday,” he added. “The timing is rough, but sacrifice is a natural part of being a wrestler.

Full results and details are available at trackwrestling.com.

THE RESULTS: GENESEO IN ANTIAOCH “TED DEROUSSE” INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT SUMMARY

-106 lbs. – Devan Hornback won three matches

-120 lbs. – Zachary Montez won three matches.

-126 lbs. - Bennett Kreiner won one match.

-132 lbs. – Carson Raya won three matches.

-138 lbs. – Jack Snyder won two matches.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock won four matches.

-152 lbs. – Aiden Damewood won four matches.

-160 lbs. – Anthony Montez won four matches.

-170 lbs. – Harrison Neumann won five matches.

-182 lbs. – Maddux Anderson won four matches.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl won one match.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann won three matches.

THE RESULTS: GENESEO VS. PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC – DUAL MEET- 48-23

-132 lbs. – Carson Raya defeated Andrew Fitzgerald.

-138 lbs. – Jack Snyder won by forfeit.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock won by forfeit.

-160 lbs. – Anthony Montez defeated Cameron Fultz.

-170 lbs. – Harrison Neumann defeated AJ Lux.

-106 lbs. – Devan Hornback won by forfeit.

-113 lbs. – Tim Sebastian won by forfeit.

-120 lbs. – Bennett Kreiner won by forfeit.

-126 lbs. – Zachary Montez defeated Dave Ripp

THE RESULTS GENESEO VS. DEERFIELD – DUAL MEET – 28-47

-106 lbs. – Tim Sebastian won by forfeit.

-120 lbs. – Zachary Montez defeated Jordan Rasof.

-126 lbs. – Bennett Kreiner defeated Joey Shaffer.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl defeated Max Drumke.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann defeated Garvin Crews.

THE RESULTS GENESEO VS. YORKVILLE CHRISTIAN – 27-51

-113 lbs. – Tim Sebastian won by forfeit.

-120 lbs. – Zachary Montez defeated Brooklyn Shaffer .

-126 lbs. – Bennett Kreiner defeated Tristan Gleason.

-160 lbs. – Anthony Montez defeated Tyler Martinez

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl defeated Garrett English.

THE RESULTS GENESEO VS. CARMEL-WAUKEGAN – 72-4

-106 lbs. – Tim Sebastian defeated Matthew Lucansky.

-113 lbs. - Devan Hornback defeated Anthony Villanueva.

-120 lbs. – Zachary Montez won by forfeit.

-126 lbs. – Bennett Kreiner won by forfeit.

-132 lbs. – Carson Raya won by forfeit.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock defeated Nicholas Asllani.

-152 lbs. – Aiden Damewood defeated Ryan Reyes.

-160 lbs. – Anthony Montez defeated Eduardo Argueta.

-170 lbs. – Harrison Neumann won by forfeit.

-182 lbs. – Maddux Anderson defeated Roth Jacob.

-195 lbs. – Aaron Betcher defeated Eli Melnick.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl defeated Patrick Lucansky.

- 285 lbs. – Levi Neumann defeated Ryan Medina.