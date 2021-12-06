Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Beat Cougars

The Ridgewood Spartans post players combined for 33 of the Spartans’ 45 points in a 45 to 30 win over the ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars Wednesday, December 1st. Hallica Warren Anderson led Ridgewood with thirteen points, eight in the second half and Paige Leander and Hannah Maher each added eleven for the Spartans.

Ridgewood took an early three point lead after the first quarter, playing on the road. They built up a seven point lead to go into the half ahead 22-15. The Spartans slowly pulled away in the second half, leading by nine after the third on their way to the twelve point win.

Mya Brown had four points, all of them scored in the first quarter and Ciara Clark hit one shot from beyond the arc for three points in the Ridgewood win.

Vikings Split With Bombers

The Cambridge Boys Basketball team hosted the Williamsfield Bombers on Wednesday, December 1st. Karter Hays and Hayden McCleary Larson combined for all 38 of the Vikings’ points as Cambridge won 38 to 28.

Cambridge jumped out to a ten point 13-3 lead after the first six minutes. The Vikings added to the lead in the second quarter upping the spread to 15 points. Williamsfield tried to comeback in the second half cutting the lead to just eight but the Vikings held on to get the ten point win.

The Vikings and Bombers were tied at six apiece. Cambridge took the lead in the second quarter by the narrowest of margins going into the half ahead 16 to 15. Williamsfield came out of the locker room with the hot hand outscoring Cambridge 14 to 5 in the third quarter to take an eight point lead on their way to a 42 to 28 win.

Wes Sandberg led the Vikings with eleven points. Karter Hays added nine points while Byron Catour and Gavin Franks each put up four points for the Vikings.

Vikings Season Ends in Regional Final

The Cambridge Viking Eighth Grade Girls entered the IESA Regional Tournament with their eyes on the championship game and that’s just where they ended up.

Cambridge cruised to a 36-7 win in the first round of the regional against the AlWood Aces. The Vikings jumped ahead to a 12-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Nine different Vikings landed in the

scoring column with Ellie Doubet leading with thirteen points, seven coming in the first half. Addie Jewett had six points, and Mackenzie Peck had four.

The Vikings played against Henry in the second round of the tournament. Both teams were tied at six apiece after the first quarter. However, Cambridge opened up a six point 14 to 8 lead at the end of the first half. Henry battled back to cut the Cambridge lead to 18 to 14 but Cambridge outscored Henry 6-0 to win by ten 24 to 14 to advance to the finals.

Luca Veloz led the Vikings with eight points while Emma Motley and Ellie Doubet had six points apiece in the win.

The Vikings faced a familiar foe in the Regional Championship game, the Visitation Giants. The two teams met in the regular season and again in the finals of the conference tournament with Visitation edging Cambridge both times.

Visitation took an early six point lead after the first quarter taking advantage of Cambridge getting into foul trouble, the Giants built a 19 to 6 lead at the end of the first half. The Vikings weren’t able to cut into the Giant lead, trailing 27 to 13 at the end of the third quarter and losing by the final score of 38 to 15.

Kenlee Carlson led Cambridge with seven points, Ellie Doubet added four points, Addie Jewett had three points, and Luca Veloz dropped in a free throw for one point.