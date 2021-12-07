Geneseo Boys Cross Country end of season awards

Geneseo Republic
The “Top Dog” Awards went to, from left, Dylan Gehl, Sam Mosbarger, Gavin Allison and Justin Johnson.
Jacob Taylor and Sam Mosbarger received the Most Improved Awards.
Tyler Gehl received the Most Inspirational Award.
All-Conference Awards went to, from left, Cooper Schaad, 2nd team; Justin Johnson, 1st team; Gavin Allison, 1st team; Tyler Gehl, 1st team; Dylan, 2nd team; and Sam Mosbarger, 2nd team.

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Cross Country Team held their end-of-season event with varsity letters presented to:

-Seniors - Simon Anderson, 1; Andrew Burke, 1; Justin Johnson, 4; Isaac Kuster, 4; Carson Raya, 2; and Malakai Schaad, 4.

-Juniors – Gavin Allison, 3; Caleb Durian, 1; Tyler Gehl, 2; and Nathan Venneberg, 1.

-Sophomores – Austin Hull, 1; Sam Mosbarger, 2; and Cooper Schaad, 2.

-Freshmen – Mason Anderson, 1; Dylan Gehl, 1; Christian Haney, 1; Max Johnson, 1; and Rylan Lambert, 1.

-Most Valuable – Gavin Allison, a junior, and Justin Johnson, a senior, tied for the Most Valuable Award.

-Varsity Captains – Simon Anderson, Andrew Burke, Justin Johnson, Isaac Kuster, Carson Raya and Malakai Schaad.

-Junior Varsity Award Winners – Karson Emry, junior; Bryce (Buddy) Henderson and Riley Rowald, sophomores; Camden Baumgardner, Zach Meier, Taber Swanson, Jacob Taylor and Dylan Whipple, freshmen.

-Manager Award Winners – Abbigail McGee and Evelynn Allison.