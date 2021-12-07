Geneseo Boys Cross Country end of season awards

Geneseo Republic

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Cross Country Team held their end-of-season event with varsity letters presented to:

-Seniors - Simon Anderson, 1; Andrew Burke, 1; Justin Johnson, 4; Isaac Kuster, 4; Carson Raya, 2; and Malakai Schaad, 4.

-Juniors – Gavin Allison, 3; Caleb Durian, 1; Tyler Gehl, 2; and Nathan Venneberg, 1.

-Sophomores – Austin Hull, 1; Sam Mosbarger, 2; and Cooper Schaad, 2.

-Freshmen – Mason Anderson, 1; Dylan Gehl, 1; Christian Haney, 1; Max Johnson, 1; and Rylan Lambert, 1.

-Most Valuable – Gavin Allison, a junior, and Justin Johnson, a senior, tied for the Most Valuable Award.

-Varsity Captains – Simon Anderson, Andrew Burke, Justin Johnson, Isaac Kuster, Carson Raya and Malakai Schaad.

-Junior Varsity Award Winners – Karson Emry, junior; Bryce (Buddy) Henderson and Riley Rowald, sophomores; Camden Baumgardner, Zach Meier, Taber Swanson, Jacob Taylor and Dylan Whipple, freshmen.

-Manager Award Winners – Abbigail McGee and Evelynn Allison.