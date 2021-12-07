Geneseo Lady Leafs score a week of wins

Claudia Loucks

The Lady Leafs had a full schedule in the previous week with one away game and two games in their home gym, but it didn’t seem to keep them from adding three more wins to their season’s record.

Geneseo at 7-0 (3-0) is now the only unbeaten team in the Western Big 6 and stands alone at the top of the standings.

GENESEO VS. PEORIA MANUAL – WIN 70-25

On Monday, Nov. 29, the team played at Peoria Manual and jumped to a 31-5 first quarter lead and never looked back. The final score was 70-25.

The Lady Leafs were led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig who had 27 points.

Jordan Porter had her first double digit scoring output of the season with 11 points.

Coach Scott Hardison, “The starters only played about two quarters on the night. We were able to get some playing time for our juniors and sophomores which is very important because we need to expand our bench.”

Allison Griffin and Addison Smith have found a role coming off the bench in the early season, but we need to find some more girls who are ready to get up to game speed at the varsity level,” he added.

Johnna Fulcher, Taylor Krueger, Sierra Krueger, Mia Kelly and Kaitlyn Seaman all got some significant minutes in the game against Peoria Manual which Coach Hardison said, “will help with development and evaluation going forward.”

GENESEO VS. GALESBURG – WIN 60-52

Coach Scott Hardison referred to the Geneseo vs. Galesburg contest (Thursday, Dec. 2) as “a typical physical Western Big 6 game. You have to be confident and strong with the ball whenever we show up for a WB 6 game. I thought our defense was pretty good, but we need to finish defensive possessions with rebounds.”

Galesburg came out and gave Geneseo their best punch but the Lady Leafs responded out of halftime and took over the game in the third quarter.

“I think we need to continue to finish games with confidence and poise,” Hardison said. “Galesburg made a run at us late in the fourth quarter, but we were able to withstand it and get the win.”

The Lady Leafs had three players in double digits – Kammie Ludwig had 24; Danielle Beach had 13 and Annie Wirth added 11 points.

“It is good to have balanced scoring and I thought Danielle and Annie really stepped up,” Hardison said. “Ali Rapps does a ton for our team that does not show up in the box score. Also, Jordan Porter is continuing to give us a steady consistent start for the team.”

GENESEO VS. ROCK ISLAND – WIN 61-44

The Lady Leafs secured their third Western Big 6 and 7th overall win in a row on Saturday, Dec. 4, versus a visiting Rock Island Rocks basketball team.

The game was hotly contested in the first half, but the Leafs came out in the second half and increased their defensive intensity and went after the boards physically.

“These two aspects of the game changed the outcome as the Lady Leafs secured the 61-44 ball game,” Coach Hardison said.

The Leafs were led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig and Annie Wirth.

“I thought this was Annie Wirth’s best ball game overall because she really dominated the boards in the second half and really made good offensive decisions,” Hardison added. “Allison Griffin game us some nice minutes off the bench helping the team become deeper as the season goes on.”