Geneseo wrestlers win Rockford East Tournament

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Wrestlers took first place at the 19-team Rockford East Tournament. Photographed at the tournament are the managers, from left, Kayden Fouts, Olivia Egert, Ella Toom and Taya Fouts; coaches from left, Brad Kreiner, Jon Murray, Jessie Montez and Tom Rusk, and the wrestlers are, Conner Knowles, Levi Neumann, Bennett Kreiner, Josh Hock, Coach Patrick Babcock (in back), Jack Snyder, Nathan McAvoy (in back); Zachary Montez, Harrison Neumann, Anthony Montez, Landon Shoemaker and Tim Stohl (in back), Carson Raya, Devan Hornback and Aiden Damewood.

Head Coach Jon Murray said the tournament provided good competition and he added, “One of our strengths is our conditioning so as the day went on better and better things started happening and our lead became bigger and bigger. Special congratulations go to our three champions – freshman Zachary Montez, senior Anthony Montez and junior Levi Neumann. Detailed results are available at trackwrestling.com.