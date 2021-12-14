Another week of wins for the Geneseo Lady Leafs

Claudia Loucks

GENESEO VS. ROCKRIDGE – WIN 61-34

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Geneseo girls’ defeated Rockridge, 61-34 at the game held in the GHS gym.

In the non-conference win, the Lady Leafs jumped out to an early 1st quarter lead fueled by Ali Rapps’ 12 points in the first quarter.

Kammie Ludwig scored 10 points in the second quarter of the game to help extend the lead at halftime. Ludwig had a total of 20 points for the night.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “Everyone got in and contributed to the win as the Lady Leafs cruised in the 2nd half.”

GENESEO VS. STERLING – WIN 63-25

The Geneseo Lady Leafs played their first conference road trip at Sterling on Tuesday, Dec. 9 and jumped out to a 28-6 first quarter lead and never looked back. Geneseo cruised to a 63-25 conference win to move their record to 9-0 and 4-0 in conference.

Coach Scott Hardison added, “I think the team moved the ball offensively the best that I have seen so far this year. We talked about trying to take pride in the assist and I think the girls took it to heart.”

Hardison also commented about the offense and said, “The offense flowed and the shots fell which led to a fun watch for the fans. It was good to get all the players in the game and give our bench some valuable minutes on the floor to allow the coaching staff to evaluate development going forward in the season.”

Kammie Ludwig with 28 points, and Annie Wirth with 13 points, led the way in the scorebook. All nine girls on the team scored in the game.

GENESEO VS. ALLEMAN – WIN 69-34

The game between Geneseo and Alleman on Saturday, Dec. 11, marked another win for the Lady Leafs, moving their record to 10-0, 5-0 WB6 for the season.

Senior Kammie Ludwig led the way in scoring with 30 points and Annie Wirth added 13 points.

Coach Hardison said, “The Leafs controlled the game and put it away with a 15-0 run to start the second half. I thought we moved the ball really well and our press really rotated well and caused havoc.”