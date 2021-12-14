Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Eagle Scout

Nathan Johnson, Boy Scout Troop 131, is working towards becoming an Eagle Scout. As we all know, that is no easy task! One of his main projects to achieving the highest position in the Boy Scout organization is the renovating of the boat dock at the Ikes Park. Through the years the dock has seen its better days. Nathan secured permission from the IL-DNR and the Geneseo Izaak Walton League to rebuild the dock. It now sets a little higher, but not longer. During the summer there were times when it was partially under water. While in the photo it shows Nathan with a saw, but actually he was to supervise the project. It’s called Leadership! He also secured monies for the building supplies. Nathen is a senior at the Geneseo High School. A big “Thank You” goes out to Nathan Johnson and other Troop 131 scouts who helped in the project.

Galva Retired Teachers

Its’ been a while since I attended their meetings. They had their annual Christmas Party so Lorna and I partook of the event on December 2nd in Galva. There were 26 retirees and it was very festive. I think there were 4 different kinds of homemade soups and they were so good. It was nice seeing everyone. Some of the ladies came up to me and said they enjoy my column. Fortunately, I always carry a bottle of aspirin so I gave them each two pills and told them to see their doctor in the morning.

Terry Shields

This nice guy works part time at the local Galva swimming pool in the summer. He told me one time he caught a kid peeing in the pool. Terry went and told the kid’s mother. She said, “Everyone at one time or another has peed in the pool.” Terry said, “Maybe so, but not usually from the diving board!”

Now Extinct

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering delisting some animals and plants from the Endangered Species Act because they can no longer be found. Two examples are the ivory-billed woodpecker which was last spotted in 1944 in Louisiana. Another example is the Bachman’s warbler which was a small songbird. It was last seen in 1962. In all, 11 birds will be officially listed extinct. Dale Collis was not listed as extinct!

Crime in Numbers

With the new wave of “many” criminals at once breaking into stores is really a scary situation. I wouldn’t think something like that would happen in Henry County, or at least, let’s hope not. Can you imagine some poor store security guard being over whelmed by 15 or 20 thugs? Sarcasm alert: “Yeah, let’s just defund the police departments. Stupid is as stupid does!”

Fishing Joke

A fisherman’s bait is tangling in front of a bass. Husband bass says to his wife, “Dear, did you order something on-line?

Humor

Why didn’t the turkey finish his dinner? He was already stuffed! Why were the turkeys so bad at baseball? They kept hitting fowl balls! During last summer, Police officer Weisser saw a man driving by with a bunch of penguins in the backseat. He pulls the man over and asked what’s the deal with the penguins? The man said he found them on the side of the road. Officer Weisser said, “Well, you should take them to the Niabi Zoo.” The next day, the officer again sees the fellow drive past with the penguins in the backseat. He pulls the fellow over and said, “I thought I told you to take those penguins to the zoo?” The man answers, “I did, and today I’m taking them to the beach.”

Tips

Hopefully we all tip our food server at a restaurant, but two other “service” folks that you might want to consider is your letter carrier and newspaper deliverer. While it certainly is not required or expected, it is still a nice gesture of thanks. The long winter months fighting the ice, snow and below freezing temperatures are challenging for these folks. Been there, done that!!