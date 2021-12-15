Geneseo girls' gymnastics begin season

Melissa Pischke

The Geneseo High School girls gymnastics team opened their 2021-22 season competing in three meets over a four-day time period. It was a busy start- a start that was tough on the bodies; but a start that each of the girls could learn from, providing valuable experience from the opportunity to compete and gain repetitions.

The full team traveled to Lombard on December 8th. Glenbard East won the four-team varsity competition. Geneseo was edged out by Riverside Brookfield by .4 to place 3rd as a team. Junior Addison Pischke led the varsity team with a 5th place all-around finish (31.95). She was 4th on bars and beam, 6th on floor. Alexa Jolly, junior, finished with a 31.15 to place 8th in the all-around and she placed 6th on beam. Junior Amelia Henkhaus (27.3) was 6th on vault. Senior Triston Highton (27.9) was 10th in the all-around. Senior Reagan Lommell and Junior Caidence Kies each competed in two varsity events for the team. Lommell was 8th on bars and Kies was 11th on beam and floor. The junior varsity team competition was not fully contested. Jaelynn McCann swept the junior varsity competition winning the all-around (30.8) and all four individual events. Joining her in the junior varsity competition were Brooke Boone (27.8), Clara Huddleston (26.8), Leah Roehmer (19.65), Jordyn Sedlock, and Mallory Setser. In the junior varsity 2 competition Skylar Wainscott had a 19.9 all-around score. Joining her competing in several events was Keeley Roberts, Aubrey Brumbaugh, and Jules Lococo .

On December 10th, the team competed in the highly competitive Dekalb High School Invite. Addison Pischke had the varsity team’s highest placing with a 30.4 for 14th in the all-around. Amelia Henkhaus finished 17th (28.55), Alexa Jolly was 18th (28.525), Taylor Vandevoorde and Reagan Lommell tied for 25th (26.95). Jaelynn McCann led the junior varsity team with an 8th place all-around finish (28.05). Triston Highton finished 13th (25.55), Jordyn Sedlock was 17th (22.1), Mallory Setser was 25th (17.95), and Aubrey Brumbaugh was 28th (15.2).

The varsity and junior varsity teams also competed at the Hinsdale Invite on December 11th. Results were not available at the time of printing. The team continues their travels in the upcoming week competing at Oswego and Waubonsie Valley.