Orion boys play in 10 & 32 Tourney

Mindy Carls

The Orion boys basketball team opened the season with the 10 & 32 Orion Tip-Off Classic on Saturday evening, Nov. 11, at Orion High School.

Orion’s Chance Stropes was a unanimous selection for the All-Tournament team, as was Mercer County’s Owen Relander. Also on the team were Easten Schisler of Abingdon-Avon, Baylen Damhoff of Fulton, Connor Sibley of Erie-Prophetstown and Ben Anderson of Monmouth-Roseville.

Monday, Nov. 22

Fulton defeated Sherrard 49-30 and Monmouth-Roseville topped Abingdon-Avon 49-35.

Ridgewood overwhelmed Orion 61-31. The Spartans led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, then continued to build their lead with a 17-12 in the second period. Ridgewood had a 34-21 lead at halftime and outscored Orion 27-10 in the second half.

Stropes led Orion with 13 points. Luke Johnson added eight; Trey Erdmann, four, and Alexander Edwards, Xavyor Winter and Elijah Soukup, two each.

Ridgewood’s Lucas Kessinger was the game-high scorer with 27 points.

Orion connected on two three-point field goals both by Johnson. Ridgewood hit three.

The Chargers connected on one of seven free throws, while Ridgewood hit on 16 of 28.

Orion was whistled for 23 fouls and Ridgewood for 14.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Monmouth-Roseville defeated Ridgewood 68-38. Mercer County topped Sherrard 63-35 and Fulton overwhelmed Erie-Prophetstown 59-42.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Erie-Prophetstown battled to a 62-53 win over Mercer County.

Orion’s Larry Anderson, who had been the long-time assistant coach, picked up his first varsity win with a 51-49 edge over Abingdon-Avon.

A-Town had a five-point lead at 19-14 in the first quarter, and edged ahead to 30-23 at halftime. But with adjustments in the locker room, Orion cut its deficit to 43-39 in the third quarter. A 12-6 advantage in the fourth gave Orion the win.

Stropes poured in 30 points. Erdmann added six; Edwards and Kane Lieving, five each; Ty Comer, three and Johnson, two.

Stropes was the game-high scorer.

The Chargers had two treys, one by Edwards and one by Comer. Tornado shooters had nine.

Orion shot 7-for 12 at the free-throw line. Lieving fired in 3 of 4, while Johnson and Stropes were 2-for-4. A-Town made four of 12.

The Chargers were whistled for 12 fouls and the Tornadoes for 11.

Friday, Nov. 26

After a day off for Thanksgiving, winners were Fulton over Monmouth-Roseville, 54-41; Abingdon-Avon over Sherrard, 54-49, and Ridgewood over Erie-Prophetstown 65-62.

Mercer County defeated Orion 46-34. The Golden Eagles flew to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter. Each team put up seven points in the second. After halftime, Orion had 21 points in the third period. MerCo had six for a 29-28 lead. In the fourth, the Golden Eagles outscored the Chargers 17-6.

Stropes was Orion’s leading scorer with 14 points. Erdmann added 12; Edwards and Lieving, three each, and Winter, two.

Shooting from the arc, Edwards and Stropes each had a trey. MerCo had three.

3-pt. field goals — Team 0-0, individuals 0-0, opponent 0-0

Orion popped in four of 14 free throws. Lieving was 1-for-1; Erdmann, 2-for-3, and Stropes, 1-for-2. MerCo made five of 13.

The Chargers were called for 15 fouls and the Golden Eagles for 13.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Fulton claimed the championship with a 49-38 defeat of Orion. Mercer County took second place with a 46-43 win over Monmouth-Roseville.

Erie-Prophetstown overcame Abingdon-Avon 51-36, while Ridgewood handed a 52-37 win over Sherrard.

Fulton had a 9-2 edge over Orion in the first quarter. The Steamers outscored the Chargers 11-10 in the second. With a 20-12 lead at halftime, Fulton added 16 points to six for Orion during the third period.

Trailing 36-18 when the fourth quarter began, Orion outscored Fulton 20-13 in the final eight minutes.

Stropes set the nets on fire with 19 points. Edwards, Erdmann and Cole Kimball, four each; Soukup, three, and Winter and Kameron Weaver, two apiece.

Stropes was Orion’s leading scorer.

Soukup’s trey was the only one the Chargers had, while the Steamers had five.

Orion made five of 12 free throws. Edwards was 2-for-2 and Stropes 1-for-1.

Fulton was 16-for-24.

The Chargers made 19 fouls and Fulton, 17.